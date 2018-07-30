Breakfast in Les Coteaux

Warm smiles greeted visitors who came in from the rain and ventured into the Les Coteaux Community Centre in Tobago for breakfast last Thursday.

The 25-member Les Coteaux Close Connection Heritage Group held a village-style breakfast and lunch fare for the visitors who visited the community for the Tobago Heritage Festival’s Folk Tales and Superstition Fair and stage show that was carded for later that evening at the Tablepiece Recreation Ground.

Shaniqua Pierre, spokesperson for the group, said Les Coteux had a rich, cultural legacy filled with superstition and mixed beliefs which had made the community popular across T&T. The road from the cemetery to the Arnos Vale Waterwheel was marked with 15 moko jumbies that were strategically placed along the roadway to create a haunting yet intriguing effect.

Jocelyn Chance, who handmade the jumbies, said each was crafted with care and attention to make anyone driving along the roadway stop and inquire what was taking place.

Hundreds of Trinidadians visited the sister isle last week for the annual Tobago Heritage Festival.