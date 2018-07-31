Tobago folk performers put on a show

Tobago folk performers gave an excellent show last Wednesday at the Folk Fiesta hosted as part of the Tobago Heritage Festival at Shaw Park.

The event opened with greetings from George Leacock, executive chairman of the Tobago Festival Commission, who alluded to the importance, value and the future of the culture of the peoples of T&T.

Speaking with Guardian Media after the event Leacock said the festival has been dormant for a number of years and it was rejuvenated to encourage more young people to participate.

He said because of the positive response by participating groups, the Tobago Festivals Commission is considering having preliminary rounds of competition next year.

Leacock said he was overly pleased to see quite a large number of youths participating The show was divided into seven categories.

The performances opened with the Folk Song Medley category that saw five groups entered.

Mason Hall Village Council Folk Performers emerged as winner in this category, followed by Charlotteville Heritage Performers and Rhythmic Vibrations, respectively.

The Heritage Folk Dance segment showcased seven groups with the Zante Performers emerging as the winner with their version of the belle dance.

Charlotteville Heritage Performers andDelecia’s Dance Agency placed second and third, respectively.

The Speech Band round of competition attracted only four groups, the performers using the medium to highlight social problems not only in Tobago but issues affecting the wider society.

This round was won by Charlotteville Heritage Performers, followed by Sisters in Culture and the Tobago Drama Guild.

While most speech band costumes traditionally feature a boat design as the normal headpiece, the Charlotteville Heritage Performers had one player sporting a golden airplane, which enhanced its visual appeal and made it stand out from the rest of the competitors, breaking tradition in a subtle but effective way.

The Drumology category featured powerful African drumming from both mature seasoned drummers and young people.

Topping this round was the experienced Mason Hall Village Council Performers, followed by the drummers from Bishop’s High School and Hope Anglican Primary School.

Rhythmic Vibration and Roxborough Folk Performers placed first and second, respectively in the Harvest Song competition, while the Pan Solo class was won by Rhythmic Vibrations.

The show ended with the contemporary dance competition that was won by Rhythmic Vibrations.