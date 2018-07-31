Young music, hope at birdsong camp

It’s a steamy afternoon both inside and outside the Old Works Building on the UWI Campus in St Augustine.

Musical director of birdsong and music camp elder/ mentor, Richard Quarless, is strutting around non-stop from player to player. “Nice, nice …” The trumpet and trombone back line fidgets. Hassan Jhaboo, on the trumpet, glances over at Moriah Joseph’s score while Tyrell Babb and Che Lue Chee Kong on trombone snigger over something private.

In the front row are the saxophones and clarinets with two of the bigger guys on tuba and euphonium.

Across the way, on the pans, there are tenors, double guitars and one guy on the tenor bass who makes magic on Earth, Wind and Fire’s Let’s Groove when it’s time to rehearse the piece for the camp’s August 18 Closing Concert at Queen’s Hall. Quarless has been doing this since 2004 after years in the trumpet section of the Police Band. He is proud of his young charges at the camp and believes with music comes hope for the younger generation.

Drummers, guitarists and a fourpiece wind section are meanwhile challenging their animated instructor as they try Ring De Bell, originally performed by the Network Rapso Riddum Band under Brother Resistance.

With the Priority Bus Route roaring overhead, a drama class is in session on the lawn outside.

The younger children pay close attention, a bigger girl poses dramatically for the camera. “Pay attention, please.” Then eight-year-old Jediah Joseph hustles over from the bleachers to play his trumpet part on Let’s Groove. Former Roy Cape and Charlies Roots trumpeter, Clyde Mitchell, offers some last minute instruction: “D, D, play D right there…good, good, you have it!”

Joseph wants to be like Mitchell—a professional musician playing gigs for a living. It’s not his first camp and he is one of the Energizer Bunnies who draws a broad smile from Quarless when he is introduced to this writer.

His repertoire for the concert does not include anything from the genre, but Mitchell’s preference is gospel music.

When school reopens he will be in Standard 2 at Arouca Government.

TT Music Festival 16-19 brass solo winner Rijen Ottley is hustled away from an intense session to talk about a musical path that flowed from guitar to drums and now to the trumpet.

“Music is a way for me to express myself…to show other people how I feel through my instruments,” Ottley tells T&T Guardian.

He says his formal exposure to music and experiences such as the camp make it easier for him to use his instrument to express himself.

“It challenges me more and it makes me get better at what I do.”

He has strong views on the stereotyping of young people nowadays. “I would like to encourage more people my age to not let people stigmatise you based on how you look or how you walk around, but show them by different things you do…by playing music or being in sport…then they will see the difference between what they think about you and what you are capable of.”

Tyler Charles, a 2016 TT Music Festival winner in the Under-16 division, also sees a career for herself in the music business— specifically as a teacher of music.

She started her musical training at the age of five with a violin in hand and once was a St Augustine Chamber Orchestra (SACO) regular.

She is also proficient on the piano and these days, when not playing the trumpet at birdsong, she picks up the violin at the Learning Living Institute Music Academy in Arouca.

In September, Charles makes the big move from Arima North Secondary to the University of T&T (UTT) where she will pursue a BFA in Music.

“If I never came here,” she says, “I would have never learned to play the trumpet. It is fun here because we play different kinds of music and you get to meet a lot of new people.”

Then back she races to the practice session.

It’s the home stretch to the August 18 concert and the band needs to get an extensive repertoire right.

Earlier, Virginia-based American musicologist Dr Anthony Hailey, who has arranged for Sangre Grande Cordettes and worked with bands such as Skiffle, Starlift and Renegades, had taken the pannists through their paces.

Back home, he leads Mosaic Steel Orchestra and is a music professor.

Here, he is clearly having a great time with the young players during his energetic directing of the band, bottled water in hand.

Later in the session, birdsong Academy tutor, Kenroy Richardson, takes over. He does not smile much and the young pannists wait for his arms to come down before a single note is struck.

In the wings, camp assistant Derrianne Dyett, herself a highly-trained and accomplished musician, organises the youngsters.

It is a hectic time for Dyett who is herself a product of the academy and beneficiary of a scholarship from the institution that eventually brought her a BA in Music from the Prins Claus Conservatorium, in the Netherlands and an MA in Jazz from Codarts in Rotterdam.

Once under the wings of the late T&T music icon, Raf Robertson, and having performed throughout Europe, a youthful Dyett is very much aware of the long-term influence of music in the lives of the birdsong vacation campers.

The birdsong Academy vacation programme and camp buzzes in borrowed space at the university and a generation arises to the sound of music and brings hope.

The Closing Concert takes place at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, starting at 6.30 pm, on Saturday August 18.

It is going to be the product of an extraordinary vacation experience.