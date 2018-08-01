Theatre series in St Clair today

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago’s (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), featured the first Wednesday of every month, presents the reading of two new plays for the August 2018 instalment—A Tourist Attraction written by Glenn Wilkes, and Madiha Ata’s The Big Brother.

The reading takes place at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, St Clair, today, August 1, starting at 7 pm.

Glenn Wilkes, a land surveyor, began attending PWT’s Readings since July 2017 and participated in the PWT’s Writing Workshops featured in the Annual New Play Festival (NPF) 2017.

His second play, From Invaders to Worshippers, which was read in January 2018, will be workshopped and featured in PWT’s NPF 2018. Wilkes’ third script, A Tourist Attraction, takes place in 1966, at a time when telephone communication was only available via landlines.

In it, a series of telephone calls and a chain of events involve a number of Surveyors in a Government Department and a blonde tourist.

Madiha Ata, an Egyptian artist, expanded into playwriting last year with her first play Um Fonot, which was inspired by stories told to her by her mother. Her interest in playwriting prompted a keener observation of her environment, discovery of its stories and an alternative to painting as a means of storytelling.

Madiha has attempted writing her second play, The Big Brother, through observations of conversations around her.

According to Madiha, the play is an exploration into the illusions of the perfect family and brotherhood and how easily these relationships can be shattered.

The PWT, in partnership with the Trinidad Theatre Workshop and The T&T Performing Arts Network, is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to partake in the reading and discussion of the play.

Admission is free for today’s staging but space is limited. RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pwt-monthly-readers-theatre-series-tickets-....

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHTS WORKSHOP TRINBAGO

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) is an organisation coordinated by playwrights for the making of plays. The organisation is dedicated to the memory and work of renowned Trinidadian scholar, academic, theatre historian, playwright and director Errol Hill (1921-2003) and Tobagonian poet, playwright, essayist and journalist Eric Roach(1915-1974).

This year, the workshop, initiated in 2003 by Tony Hall, with support from Trinity in Trinidad Global Learning Site of Trinity College, Hartford, CT, Lordstreet Theatre’s Jouvay Institute and the National Drama Association of T&T, celebrates its 15th anniversary.

It continues to have its Monthly Readers Theatre Series on the first Wednesday of every month, at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop. Playwrights and aspiring playwrights are reminded that plays read at the Monthly Readers Theatre Series will qualify for further development at the Annual New Play Festival in the following year.

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. For further information email [email protected]; or call 351-6293; or find them on Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt