Free Form in the Living Room

Sapphire Production’s Patio Sessions in Santa Cruz became a Living Room Session after last Friday’s rainy weather, and the cosy new setting proved ideal for the small audience assembled for an evening of Free Form music, poetry and spoken word under the direction of Gabrielle Scott.

Poet/actor/director, Kyle Hernandez, and Free Form regular and the inimitable, Tafar Chia Lewis, kept the brief programme flowing in good humour. Songstress/dramatist Chanel Glasgow, who has her own August 5 production of Spotlight: A Celebration of Arts and Culture, opened the proceedings with a spicy rendition of Sparrow’s artful Man like to Feel.

The largely young audience got the message, as Glasgow delivered the great calypso bard’s ironic tribute to the self-deluded macho man: “I am outlining a simple plan/How every woman could tie up deh man/A man like to feel big although he small/A midget does want to feel ten feet tall/So you could keep him under your heel/Just let him feel how he want to feel.”

Then everyone agreed that with the presence of a neighbouring police officer, the word “Frangipani” would substitute for any impolite words. No such luck when Hernandez at first appeared to forget the pledge and started with his poem on last year’s tragic Caribbean hurricanes.

These two high-quality introductions to the proceedings signalled young, artful intention by a group of performers aware of the technical requirements of their respective genres.

Then came Scott, better known for her dramatic performances on stage and work as a director—last year, for example, she staged Much Ado About Nothing—in her equally accomplished role as a singer.

Scott, accompanied on the guitar by Mikhail Gibbings, delivered Leon Bridge’s River (aka Take Me to Your River) as tenderly as a mango leaf to the slow-moving tide of the Caura on its way to the Gulf.

But, the phenomenal singer/songwriter, Chinaka Pierre, was yet to come. Performing four original songs alongside guitarist Nahum Roland, Chinaka displayed her class as one of the emerging talents of T&T.

Life Goes On, Ex’s Gift, Whisper, Awhile Now and Troubled Waters are among Chinaka’s originals performed on the evening. Ex’s Gift is one her more popular songs—understandably so. Make Me Whole, was not on the list, but it was her debut single launched earlier this year and can be found on Apple Music, Soundcloud, Spotify and other online sources. Absolutely worth a listen.

The Free Form sessions were conceptualised by Scott as an effort to pool some of the country’s outstanding young stage talent, alongside visual artist friends and colleagues. The proceeds of the effort go toward financing her advanced studies at the American Academy of Dramatic Art in New York.

In keeping with the usual flow of the series, an extempo showdown drew from available talent in the audience. It was won by Sule Edwards whose finely-tuned voice had otherwise remained silent in the kitchen where beef pies, banana bread, fudge and toolooms were on sale.

An earlier improvised piece of music, song and spoken word themed for the anniversary of the July 27, 1990 coup attempt was delivered by Glasgow, Chia Lewis and Gibbings. This was another good evening of fine, young talent hosted by Sapphire Productions. The next edition of the Free Form sessions is due to take place at Idlewood on Tragarete Road in Port-of- Spain on Thursday, August 9.

For more information check @sapphireprods on Instagram or send an email to: [email protected]