Freedom Road 2 Emancipation

Oh what a night! That popular American pop song, could aptly describe Freedom Road 2, an Emancipation event hosted by Kaiso Showkase of Tuco’s South Central Zone, touted by proud southerners as “the world’s number one calypso tent.”

The event, held at the luxurious San Fernando City Hall Auditorium, saw patrons in an almost filled house, treated to African drumming, fashion, dance, rapso, reggae, other genres of Afro music and, of course, calypso.

Special attendees included San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, former Culture Minister Joan Yuille Williams, NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters, Tuco president Lutalo “Bro Resistance” Masimba, South King of Carnival and most decorated winner Leroy Prieto, southern cultural icon Dawad Phillip as well as many other members of the calypso fraternity.

The cast included: Bro Resistance, Cro Cro, Mistah Shak, Ras Kommanda, Hamidullah, Kerice Pascal, Meguella Simon, Joseph Adams, Nerukhi, Kinte, Curlissa Charles and several other calypsonians and singers from the southland including Community Tent Monarch Lystra Nurse who performed an infectious interpretation of Miriam Makeba’s Patta Patta.

Also gracing the stage was the Bay Area Drummers who, with its compliment of talented youths, added some energy to the night with some pulsating African rhythms.

Memorable performances came from young Kerice Pascal with her rendition of The Black Equation, Mistah Shak doing his popular Freedom Music, Bro Resistance doing an intimate performance of Lancelot Lane’s song Blow way, followed by his classic Ring the bell.

An energetic, engaging and festive performance by Ras Kommanda had the crowd in full voice with his song Ah notice that and multiple national calypso monarch Cro Cro put the icing on the cake with a masterful performance to end an excellent evening.

For his outstanding contribution to the calypso artform and its practitioners, Stephen Valentine was presented with an Emancipation Award by Regrello.

Freedom Road 2 was a well balanced evening of musical entertainment, fashion, displays and invaluable information coming from feature speaker Shabaka Kambon, as well as from Steve Pascal and co-hosts Dike Rostant and Hyacinth Joseph.

Next up for Kaiso Showkase is Down Memory Lane in October, as part of Tuco’s Calypso History Month programme