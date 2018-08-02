Humming Bird Day Camp turns 40

For 40 consistent and sound years, Diamond Vale Humming Bird Day Camp has provided a first class service to the residents of Diego Martin and its environs. With its spirited renditions of camp lyrics, the songs of the Humming Bird campers have captivated the hearts and minds of the communities at large.

Spearheaded by two selfless and compassionate educators, Janice Quamina and Enid Alleyne (deceased), the organisation took on a principal role of its own. At the prime stage of their careers, both women, set out to accomplish a safe, fun-filled, nurturing and organic environment for campers, ages five-12. Though this task was epic, their passion for creating a greater nation together with their lifelong dedication towards fostering adolescents guided them to this end.

As champions of youth, the founders also created a haven where teenagers can discover and develop their extraordinary talents. During their period of training, the young teens have become well learned in multifaceted skills to work productively with campers as well as fulfil the administrative functions of the camp.

Beyond the day to day execution of their counselling duties, the young leaders from all corners of T&T have also benefited tremendously from the unique Camp Flamingo experience at several youth camps throughout the country. Furthermore, the teenagers have attained high levels of work competence and interpersonal skills from their exposure to the annual Personality Development course.

Equipped with a wide range of knowledge and hands-on training, the Humming Bird Day Camp alumni have expanded their lives in limitless ways. On a global scale, they have demonstrated their sterling qualities by boldly taking ownership of their place on the world stage and proudly serving the nations of their allegiances.

In commemoration of the birth of this legendary and stellar organisation, a grand two-day commemoration has been planned. On August 11, an Awards & Dinner Dance Gala event, commencing at 7 pm, kicks off the celebration and sets the stage for the fun filled Family Day that follows on the 12, beginning at 10 am. To mark this significant 40-year milestone, all Humming Bird Day Camp family: counsellors and young leaders are invited to partake in the homecoming at the All Angels St Michael’s Church Hall, situated on Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, Diego Martin.

More info

For further information please contact Janice Quamina (769-7401) or email [email protected]

Also, visit the camp site: Monday-Friday (7.30 am – 5 pm) to purchase your ticket.