Anansi and the Sky God comes to Napa

The play Anansi and the Sky God is a widely known folk tale about how the popular African/Caribbean trickster spider got the Sky God Nyame to rename all the stories of the world after him.

The play, written by multiple award winning playwright Zeno Obi Constance, will be staged by the Fyzabad Connection Theatre Company on Monday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain.

Constance said, “The play contains a twist whereby Anansi does not have to perform three tasks, but instead has to try to get his name and character into three stories, all owned by Nyame.

Along the way, Anansi has to trick everyone from his enemy Compere Dog to his friend Compere Agouti.”

The playwright said the play reprises an early work he wrote in 1987 for the Secondary Schools Drama Festival, which in its updated version takes a new spin to “include folk music and dances in keeping with the grand tradition of Caribbean story telling. The original cast of five is now 30.”

He added, “The Anansi character and story are important to rekindle historical ties and story telling values, especially for a generation who has grown up on Bugs Bunny, which is an Anansi plagiarism, and Harry Potter type movies. We need to reclaim our roots.”

Constance said the audience can look forward to a great performance from the Theatre Company, which is, “The alumni grouping of the very successful Fyzabad Secondary School drama aggregation.”

He disclosed, “The cast is led by eight-time acting award winner Kalifa Cross-des Etages as Anansi and multiple times acting award winner Joseph Lopez as Nyame, the Sky God. The three other main players, Compere Agouti played by Chennel Cupid, Compere Dog (Akeem Mannings) and Compere Crow (Stephanie Smith), also have Outstanding Awards from the festival in their resume. The production is directed by Geneva Drepaulsingh with choreography by Sharon Pierre.”

Constance said this is the third time the company has put the show on for the year, and the audience response and appreciation has grown each time. “One particular performance for the SEA primary school students in St Patrick turned into a beautiful interactive session with the children participating in the movement, songs and verbal exchanges with the actors,” said the playwright.

Constance said it is especially important for the play to be staged during this season. He said, “It’s Emancipation time and Anansi is a folk hero for all African and Caribbean peoples. Anansi was the trickster figure used by our African forebears on the plantation to symbolise the fight against oppression.

“A small spider can outsmart much larger animals and a seemingly helpless slave can outwit the might of the colonial powers, as Toussaint did in Haiti, and a thousand other fighters in countless other battles during chattel slavery. It’s an authentic African history lesson especially for the children.”

Admission is free and the show begins at 6 pm. For more information, find Anansi and the Sky God on Facebook.