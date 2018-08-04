Coronation night tomorrow for Miss World T&T

Ten of T&T’s most beautiful and accomplished young women will take the stage of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) tomorrow to compete for the title of Miss World T&T 2018, at 6.30 pm.

The chosen delegate will represent T&T at the Miss World competition to be held in Sanya China on December 8. Apart from the title, the lucky young lady who will wear the Miss T&T crown will receive almost $500,000 worth of prizes.

The competitors are a diverse group of strong and determined young women, including open scholarship winners, a national track and field athlete, an award winning film maker, two attorneys, an accomplished pannist, two teachers, a budding psychologist and a candidate whose last name is a legacy.

Tomorrow night, the young women will compete in four rounds of competition which will culminate in the crowning of the new Miss World T&T 2018.

The evening will feature a mixed cast of recognised local talent and will commence with a Red Carpet cocktail reception.

Last Sunday, Fitness Centre Ltd hosted the delegates for the Fitness Challenge, held at South Park Mall in San Fernando. The girls were judged by former national football captain Kenwyn Jones, Fitness Centre, South Park operations manager Rana Ibrahim and Fitness Centre certified fitness instructor Andrew Daniel.

The three delegates to emerge as finalists, a winner to be decided tomorrow night: were Jessica James, Marisa Mahadeo and Maya Cozier.

A limited number of tickets for the show are still available at Wonderful World outlets nationwide, Peter Elias stores, Kootis clothing and Napa box office so the public still has the opportunity to witness what many are calling, one of the strongest group of candidates to ever compete for the prestigious title.

For more information, visit the Miss Word Trinidad and Tobago Facebook and Instagram pages, www.ttmissworld.com or call 685-8541