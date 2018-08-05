Johan’s journey of courage

We are all literally born to move.

Movement is life. Developing a body that moves well brings confidence, capability and freedom. Today, movement of all kinds is being heralded for its health and healing benefits. There is mounting evidence on the powerful results of the simplest forms of exercise like dancing and walking.

Renowned movement expert Katy Bowman writes: “We are mostly under-moved and not at all too old.”

After working with thousands of clients spanning athletes and pregnant mothers, she has gained an intimate understanding of the body’s mechanics and has seen first-hand the astonishing gains in dexterity, flexibility and core strength, especially among older adults.

Movement leads to a cascading series of benefits. Overall health improves, fear of falling lessens and social circles widen, contributing to overall health.

The simple activity of walking has many health benefits. Done correctly, it can be the key to weight loss, lowering blood pressure, cholesterol and reducing the risk for diabetes and heart disease. Research suggests that walking can have a bigger impact on disease risk than just about any other remedy that is easily available.

It can help your mood by increasing mood-elevating endorphins, it is free and it has no negative side effects.

Cardiovascular exercise of any kind has a variety of health benefits. The first is an improved condition of the heart. Getting the heart pumping at a faster rate on a regular basis will keep this vital muscle strong.

It increases your metabolism, enabling easier weight management. In addition, it changes your hormonal profile. The “feel good” hormones ease symptoms of fatigue and depression and decrease the appetite.

Adding weight training to your workout plan is one of the best ways to control bone loss as you age. It increases physical work capacity, improving your ability to perform activities of daily living. It also increases the strength of muscular tendons and connective tissue leading to decreased injury risk and improved motor performance.

It not only makes you strong but helps in managing your weight and in gaining body confidence. When you become strong you feel strong and it shows.

Movement is essential to life. Without movement muscles atrophy and bodies become frail. In the words of Carol Welch, “Movement is a medicine for creating change in a person’s physical, emotional and mental states.”

Today, I am excited to share the fitness journey of a very young man, a student of Fatima College. His story of courage and fearlessness far exceeds his age. Fighting through pain and impaired movement, Johan Biput’s story will inspire people of all ages to be strong in the face of adversity. His message of hope is an inspiration to people of every age. Nothing is beyond our achievement.

With hard work, focus and faith we can accomplish virtually anything. Keep training and keep shining! “Physical fitness can neither be achieved by wishful thinking or outright purchase.” —Joseph Pilates

Judy Alcantara

My name is Johan Biput. I am 16 years old and a student at Fatima College.

When I was about six years old I started having pains in my body.

It was gradual at first but I soon realised that something was wrong.

After a number of tests, I was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. I was in and out of the hospital and on medication. Whenever the problem would flare up I had to be taken out of school.

It was difficult as I had to miss a lot of class time as well as sports, which I loved. I have always played football and hockey and loved swimming and taekwondo.

I had to stop that though as it became too difficult for me with the pains that I was experiencing.

No matter what I was going through, I always tried to keep up with my sports and exercises and pushed myself with my academic work, and was accepted to Fatima College, which was always my dream. I got involved with all sports, especially football. I was in Form One when I had a major setback.

The doctors discovered that my immune system had become depressed due to my medication. I was put in the hospital for two weeks. I have always been told about my smile. It comes naturally to me as I always try to be happy and to see the positive side of everything. I tried to remain cheerful through it all no matter what I was going through.

Between Forms One and Three the rheumatoid arthritis really took hold of my body and one hip started to hurt terribly. I had to use a stick for comfort. Not long afterwards the other hip became painful and I had to walk with crutches.

It was a rough time for me but I kept focused and positive. The doctors decided that I should do hip replacement but was still too young and would have to wait until my body was able to handle it. I was still walking on crutches to enable myself to get around.

I really hit a wall.

I had to sit in class and watch my friends playing football and I was sad and depressed. I tried to remain positive though and my school principal, Father Gregory, was there for me, allowing me to use the elevator and to sit in a special chair and use pillows to ease the pain.

Finally, when I got to Form Four my body was ready for the surgery. I had to begin therapy before to prepare and in April of 2017, I had my first operation.

I was in hospital for a few days and then had to beaway from school for three months while my body healed. I missed both my lessons and my sports but I kept focused.

In July 2017 I had my second and final operation just in time for my Form Five year. After the recuperation period I was in a much better place. I just sat the CSEC exams and think I managed well.

My medication has decreased and I feel much improved. Because of my arthritis, I never got to do the school annual 5k, so it was a thrill for me when I was able to complete my first 5k for Fatima, walking it in one hour and nine minutes, not only gaining a personal accomplishment but points towards my ‘house’.

I was happy and proud when the school spoke of me as an inspiration and a motivation.

My dad, John Biput, says that many adults tell him that my courage as a young boy gives them strength and a positive outlook with their own physical problems. I believe that it is important to focus on being positive. Sometimes it is easier to be negative but I believe you have to find your way out of that and focus on the positive.

When I was recuperating from my surgery I was sometimes irritable and emotional. It was a difficult time for me and for my parents.

My mom and dad always say that parents must pay attention to their children and be aware of any problems that they might be experiencing.

Sometimes even the best parents get confused.

So my parents suggest that all parents should build strong relationships with their children and spend time getting to know them.

I am so thankful that I can now continue with my sports and academics as I am feeling stronger and fitter. I want to thank Star Renewal Serpentine, Devin Santos, Dr Peter Poon-King and Dr Leonardo Akan and my orthopaedic surgeon Dr Derrick Lousaing. My special thanks also to Father Gregory, Mr De Gale, the teachers at Fatima College and especially to my classmates in Form 5-1. I am equally thankful for my “Jesus Save Our Youth” ( JSOY) Ministry, of Nativity Church, for surrounding me with positivity and love. We all have so much to be thankful for. Let’s all stay positive and live our best life.