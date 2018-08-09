Anointed Hands Designs grooming the nation’s youth

Anointed Hand Designs presented its seventh fashion show— Simplement Divin’—at Creative Arts Centre, San Fernando, last Sunday. Displaying a variety of her beautiful designs and colours, designer Arlene Hodge-Murray also made sure patrons were kept entertained during the show.

The fashions were categorised into different sections and themes; the sections including Moonlight & Coloured Fine China, My Journey Through Japan, Children of Uganda, Children of Botswana, Colour Explosion, Loving It and Breezy.

Between the modelling presentations, patrons enjoyed somewhat of a mini concert with dance, pan, mime performances, as well as a bit of humour.

The newly-installed lighting system at the centre also helped to enhance the presentation.

The show, which lasted for just over two hours, was well received by the patrons who were also treated to dinner.

The models, comprising children and adults, were all trained by Hodge-Murray who also operates a dance, etiquette and modelling school. Dubbing the show a success, Hodge-Murray said the purpose of the show was to showcase her models’ talent, especially the children and her work.

A fashion designer for 20 years, Hodge-Murray said she takes pleasure in helping and grooming young people.