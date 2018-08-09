Central Bank Auditorium to come alive with sweet music

Come Saturday, the Central Bank Auditorium, lower St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain, will come alive with the sights and sounds of La Casa De Fusion starring headliner First Lady of Parang Alicia Jaggasar.

Special guests for the evening include Operatic tenor John Thomas, Sweet Soca Man Baron, Malick Folk Performing Company and The Karline Brathwaite Dance Company. This third instalment of La Casa de Fusión is an Anglo Latin (La) treatment to Calypso and Soca (CaSa). This fusion is the brainchild of reigning 11- time Parang Queen Jaggasar of Los Alumnos de San Juan.

Jaggasar has managed to carve a niche for herself in the parang world not just as a lead vocalist, but as a prolific lyricist and composer of parang and Latin music.

Her original compositions have been showcased at the South by South west Music Festival in Austin, Texas, USA and at WOMEX (World Music Expo) in Budapest, Hungary to critical success and encore requests from the international audience.

To establish herself as annAnglo Latin singer, she embarkedb on a series of mini concerts, started in April in Port-of-Spain and Arima, to rave reviews and will now embark on her largest undertaking ever.

Show producer John Thomas told GML: “T&T’s proximity with Venezuela has long seen us opening our doors to our Latino and Latina neighbours when they came here as peasants to work in the cocoa plantations at the turn of the 20th century.

It is these peons who brought with them the traditions of Parranda, pronounced as parang to the Anglophonic Trinidadian, which allowed persons like Alicia to embrace this tradition.

“Due to the economic and political fallout in Venezuela over the past 20 years, we have seen an influx of new Venezuelan migrants who are contributing to our music landscape and thus opening a market and local appreciation and taste for Latin music and dance in T&T.

“Because of this, Alicia then furthered her study of the Spanish language through the Venezuelan Embassy and continued this quest for learning by also studying the many Latin music genres which is evident in her original compositions; from salsa, meringue, bachata to bolero, cumbia and, of course, parranda (parang).

For more information call 338-4452 or visit Simon’s Musical Supplies, on Borde Street, or Cleve’s One Stop Record Shop, on Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain.

Patrons attending the show are advised to be seated by 7:45 pm. There will be no intermission as the show runs for 90 minutes.