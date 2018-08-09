Music at a higher level in Aria

Operatic tenor John Thomas’ latest production, Aria, will feature a cast of mostly male singers displaying international standards in pageantry, artistry, talent and showmanship.

The show takes place on August 12 at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain.

Thomas said, in addition to himself, the production will feature well-known personalities such as singers Kyle Richardson and Kevon Carter Dobrey, actor Conrad Parris, pannist Johann Chuckaree and violinist David Frank.

He said the show will also introduce the phenomenal voice of Kevin Humphrey, who has starred in Khona, Rent, Cinderella and many other local musicals.

“All the stars are from my Believe concert series,” said Thomas.

“Kevin (Humphrey) is an under- advertised talent we have right here in T&T. I like to advertise the soloists in my shows, whereas other houses push the brand of the show.”

Audiences are also promised a trip down memory lane as the production will pay tribute to local legends Lord Kitchener, The Mighty Sparrow and Andre Tanker.

The cast will perform a skilfully-blended balance between, opera, jazz, pop and calypso, accompanied by the La Karline Brathwaite Dance Company for animation.

Thomas added: “I am sometimes accused of not having local or presenting local material, I intend to bring it good in my typical style. This suite of local music will have our audiences asking for more.”

Although the show is billed as having an all-male cast, it will feature vocalists L A Rose and young soprano prodigy Clarice Beeput of St Joseph Convent, in collaborations with the male artistes.

Johan Chuckaree will also be accompanying some of the evening entertainment. Thomas said audiences can look forward to the continuation of the high standards and production values which come with the Thomas/ Believe Brand, “consistently bringing to the stage a plethora of phenomenal talent and presenting it in a way that is always unique and interesting.

“They know they will get the standard pop opera fusion that they have all come to know and love the cast

for.”

More info

Early Bird tickets cost $200, General tickets cost $250 and Special Reserved tickets cost $300. For tickets or more information call 498-9057 and find Aria on Facebook and Instagram. Tickets can be purchased at Craft creators Trincity Mall and Kitchen Korner West Mall and Long Circular Mall.