Chef Joe Brown delights at Jaffa

Last Saturday, Angostura hosted its third instalment of its Rum Appetit Series at Jaffa at the Oval Restaurant.

The event allowed guests to experience a four-course dinner prepared by Chef Joe Brown, with rum education from Head Mixologist Raymond Edwards.

Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with the iconic Queen’s Park Swizzle cocktail, first concocted at the Queen’s Park Hotel in the 1920s, and which, thanks to Angostura’s mixologists, is being revived.

Chef Brown wasted no time in highlighting Angostura’s premium rum line as he offered Angostura 1919 infused lobster ragout with chive foam as his first passed canape.

Robust flavours were promised and were delivered in each of the four courses. The first course of shrimp and scallop panna cotta, served with Angostura’s seven-year-old rum, encouraged conversation as most patrons were used to a sweet panna cotta and not savoury as Chef Brown had prepared.

Angostura 1787 was then paired with a tomato soup, followed by a main course of slow smoked beef tenderloin with molasses rum sauce, which was accompanied by Angostura 1824.

For the final course, Chef Brown once again pulled from his bag of tricks, yet another surprise—frozen Angostura 1919, served ice cold.

Guests expressed pleasant surprise when Angostura gave them Solera gift cards in appreciation of an evening well spent and appreciated.