Theatre has been in spotlight of the local entertainment mix these past few months with productions by Fareid Carvalho, Raymond Choo Kong and RS/RR Theatre Company. Last Saturday, Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) continued its dinner theatre series at its 6 Newbold Street headquarters in St Clair and it turned out to be a delightful evening for all in attendance.

TTW staged A Naughty Night of Dinner Theatre—Oral Report, a 15-minute short play written by playwright Jack Neary of Boston Playwrights Theatre. The local version, directed by Tyker Phillip, starred Lauri Byer, Reena Christian and Cindy F Daniel.

This comedic play, based in part on the Monica Lewinsky / Bill Clinton 1990’s sex scandal, follows a conversation over tea among three elderly friends—Marjorie, Alma and Gertrude—who on their porch discuss the incident.

The hilarious conversation, somewhat, is a sex education class which answered questions such as, “What is sex?” “Who should and shouldn’t have sex?” and “Different types of sex becoming more common norms, eg oral sex, etc” among other related topics.

As a prelude to the main course on stage, TTW treated patrons to dinner, with a performance by guitarist Gregory Pantin and vocalist Lee Merrique, an independent artiste versed in the genres of Neo-Soul, Pop, Caribbean Dance Music, Jazz, R&B, Soul and Hip-Hop.

Rated PG 18+, the show was attended by guests such as veteran actress Eunice Alleyne, TTW outreach co-ordinator Louris Lee-Sing, Sally’s Way film producer Cynthia Sifontis and Elise Aché and her mother Gina.

• For more information about the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, its schedule of play performances re-enactments and events, contact 622-4125/ 235-3756, [email protected] Instagram: @TRINIDAD_THEATRE