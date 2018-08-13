No ‘Simmy-dimi’ for Rhea-Simone

Stand-up comedy is a growing field in T&T, being built by comics one performance at a time. One such comedian is Rhea-Simone Auguste, also known as Simmy de Trini, whose shows have been growing in popularity while providing a platform for other comedians.

Auguste said she began watching stand-up comedy as a teenager and used humour to help her make friends in school. “I was very socially awkward,” said Auguste, “but I realised it was easier to get someone to talk to me if I could make them smile or laugh. I didn’t pursue it when I was younger because we didn’t have anything here to encourage stand-up.”

She said comedy became her saving grace when she began going through the roughest period of her life. She revealed: “In one fell swoop, my mom died, I lost my job and I lost my home. I turned to comedy for self-preservation and it helped me retain my optimism and positive outlook. With support from friends and the Woman’s Forum on Facebook, I started doing my own shows and from there I got booked to host weddings, MC shows and do corporate comedy shows.”

Auguste has forged a career out of the field, having at least one show a month. She initially performed at Randy Glasgow’s Alternative Comedy Festival and realised that she needed a platform in order to improve her material.

“There were no open mics dedicated to unfiltered stand-up comedy at the time” said Auguste.

“We have a lot of mixed mics but sometimes content can be lost on a crowd that is uncomfortable with certain topics or includes minors. So, I invested the money I earned from ACF in a challenge called Haul Yuh Mic where comedians can test material at the open mic or challenge each other, with the audience selecting the winner of a cash prize. From there, I conceptualised Kix-See to showcase longer comedy sets, introduce improvisation, videos and other comedic elements to continue nudging the visibility and viability of comedy in T&T. I also started doing clean comedy sets for corporate events, including a Mother’s Day special for Central Bank and an upcoming storytelling/comedy set for a children’s camp at Pt Lisas Nitrogen.”

Auguste said even though the field is currently a male-dominated one, she has received nothing but support from her fellow male stand-up comedians, including people like Keevo, Kwame Weekes, Kevin Soyer, Jr Lee, Carlon George, Errol Fabien, Randy Glasgow, Carl Jacobs and other experienced professionals. She said she thought women would naturally start doing stand-up once they saw it as a viable means of earning income and more opportunities surface.

“It’s not a stable industry yet,” said Auguste.

“Personally, I would love to see more women trying it as I know a few women who are hilarious and could probably be successful if they tried it. For young comedians wanting to try stand-up, I’d say stop procrastinating and just try it. If you bomb or ‘buss’, that’s part of the process. Keep at it, keep showing up and trying your material. If you’re funny, people will let you know when you’re hitting the spot.”

Auguste said the main difficulty she faces is getting people to see the value in supporting local comedic talent year-round. She said people find it easier to spend recreational cash on forms of entertainment which they are sure to enjoy, rather than “coming out and risk hearing people telling stale jokes or “’bussin’” for two hours. That’s why I’m committed to ensuring the shows surface monthly and the support base keeps growing as people enjoy them and come back bringing friends to join the experience. I think time and persistence is going to be critical for my shows to gain momentum, and maybe some extra corporate support.”

The next episode of Kix-See debuts at Woodford Cafe, in Price Plaza, Chaguanas, on Thursday, featuring comedian Carlon George. Auguste said: “Carlon won a Haul Yuh Mic Challenge and has been developing material at open mics. Kix-See is meant to be a clean comedy experience and his brand is family friendly. It’s my first time producing shows outside of my own showcases for other comedians to gain more momentum so I am excited to see this platform materialise.”

Tickets for Kix-See cost $100 and showtime is at 8 pm. For more information, find Simmy De Trini on Facebook.