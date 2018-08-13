A world of learning opens at Black Deer camp

A whole wide world of learning is being opened up to dozens of students from Mayaro and environs attending the Black Deer Vacation Camp sponsored by energy company bpTT.

The words of eight-year-old, Kaylan Kate Brereton, who attends the Mayaro-Guayaguayare Community School, conveyed the campers’ excitement, “I love this vacation camp so much because we do a lot of fun activities every day. I get to play and learn with my friends and I also made lots of new friends. There were some topics that I had problems with and the tutors are really helping me to understand better. My parents are also glad because this is a safe and fun environment and I get picked up and dropped home and we even get a delicious lunch every day.”

Now in its eighth year, the six-week camp is hosted at the Guayaguayare RC Primary School which has many of the necessary amenities including a playing field and even SMART boards that were installed by bpTT. Ten experienced and qualified tutors engage with and impart knowledge to more than 100 campers between the ages of four and 13.

Underscoring bpTT’s support for the initiative, Ronda Francis, corporate responsibility manager, said: “This camp is unique in that it utilises highly interactive teaching techniques to reinforce fundamental learning skills such as literacy, numeracy and critical thinking. The real difference, however, is the fact that a nurturing and fun environment is created where the children feel comfortable to move at their own pace.

“They have excellent and dedicated tutors and the kids assist each other to succeed. From the feedback we have received year after year, the Black Deer campers go back to school in September much more capable and confident of attaining their full potential.”

The benefits of the annual Black Deer camp are so enduring that some people, originally from Mayaro who have moved to other parts of Trinidad, and even further afield like the United States, plan their vacations around the camp so their children can attend.

For Jaliyah Glodon, an eight-year-old resident of Chicago, the Black Deer vacation camp experience is unbelievable.

She said: “I am learning so much every single day and when I go back to school, I am going to share what I learnt with my friends in America. My family is originally from New Lands Village in Guayaguayare and my parents heard so many great things about this camp that they made sure we came for vacation while the camp is going on. I made a lot of friends and the tutors are so friendly and they really help us to learn by having fun. I’m so thankful that I got to attend this camp and I wish that every child in the world could come here.”

The camp utilises a mix of conventional and non-traditional techniques to reinforce the various skills students demonstrate at different education levels.

Academic learning is delivered through elements of arts and craft, music, dance, gardening and instructional field trips. Campers also engage in interactive exercises to strengthen them in areas such as phonics, vocabulary, sentence structure, reading and writing.

On hand to teach the students the unique art of balloon twisting was Mayaro Government Primary School teacher and guest tutor, Keith Richardson, and he said: “As an educator with over 35 years’ experience, I can say with confidence that this camp brings great benefit to the students. Education transcends books and learning by rote, and these kids are shown that creativity, individuality and freedom of expression are also great learning and developmental tools.

“Over the years, the children come back and tell us that the creative aspects of this camp are what make the biggest impact on their attitudes to learning.”

With the camp closing off on Friday, the campers have a packed last week including educational field trips to the Mayaro Fire Station, Devil’s Woodyard in Hindustan and the Pitch Lake in La Brea.

President and founder of the Black Deer Foundation, Arvolon Wilson-Smith, praised bpTT for its overwhelming support of the camp and said: “When our campers go back to school, we always get positive feedback from their teachers and parents. We offer the students the freedom to explore and engage in activities that encourage them to absorb things at a comfortable pace.

“We are really grateful for this investment in our children being made by bpTT because the rewards are very tangible and long-lasting and benefit the entire community.”