It’s all ‘Bout Blue with Arielle

Spoken Word poet and artist Arielle John will be performing in her first solo show, Bout Blue, on Thursday, at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook. The performance is part of a new initiative called the Atlantic Future Series, which will showcase indie artists every few months.

The title of the show was inspired by John’s obsession with the colour blue, which interweaves itself into her life in various ways.

“My family jokingly calls me by the name of an ancestor of mine who wore a single blue dress all the time,” said John, “known for her very eccentric ways. I eventually found that the colour itself blended more deeply into a certain energetic quality that I came to resonate with; people with ‘blue personalities’ are said to value peace, serenity and harmony in the world before other things.

“Furthermore, the colour blue began attaching itself to a host of meanings, symbols and figures in my personal journey, and when something floods your awareness in such an overwhelming way, it is difficult to not write around it.”

John said she jumped at the chance to be the first to perform in the series, which is a collaboration between the Little Carib Theatre and the 2 Cents Movement, of which she is a long-time member.

Writing poetry since childhood and introduced to Spoken Word in 2005, John said: “That changed everything for me. I fell in love with this wonderfully dynamic way of storytelling and soon was able to recognise the importance of my own voice as a young person with an opinion.

“Spoken Word has groomed me into the person I am, giving me a sense of purpose and responsibility to the people around me, whether in my immediate community or beyond.

“The artists are often the ones who are early to recognise the range of possibilities that exist in a thing. We think and dream widely. Growing in this craft has meant surrendering to that work of magic, where we create what did not exist before. We announce things into being, and I mean that literally.”

In addition to being a Spoken Word poet, John teaches poetry and performance, does cultural research around Carnival studies, and is an amateur film-maker.

“One of the fun things about contemporary artistry is that you have to be multi-disciplined to survive in these ‘mixed-media’ times,” said the multi dimensional artist.

“I also get massively inspired by artist collaborations across disciplines, and all of my work lends itself to either self-care or social justice themes. In the future I’d like to continue developing more spoken word theatre here in T&T and help facilitate similar opportunities for younger people, for my students.

“I do work as a teaching artist with The 2 Cents Movement and Girl Be Heard T&T, so walking through this process equips me to pass on this know-how.

“Additionally, I would like to explore this work along with other poems that didn’t make it to the final script as a collection for future publication.”

The poet said she has taken a back-seat with her poetry for the last three years, and the show is a great way of re-introducing her poetry into the space. She added: “I simply relish work where I feel challenged to do new things and push new boundaries for myself where the idea is ‘here is a stage...now fill it with things that matter to you’.”

“Bout Blue is a collection of the times I have tried to put language to my blue-ing experiences, whether through the logic of a washerwoman, a contemporary contemplation on motherhood, an elegy for the Blue Devil mas in the year 2075, or how deities contend with all that humans dare to do to this home planet of ours.

“Some of the themes I’ll address in the show are healing, self-love, self-determination, motherhood, the evolution of Carnival and survival, among others.”

Tickets for Bout Blue: A Solo Performance by Arielle John cost $100. Tickets are available at the Little Carib Box Office, the 2 Cents Movement office at 14 Alcazar Street, Port-of-Spain, and by contacting 734-2560.