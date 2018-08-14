Playing dolly house is serious business

Rock-a-Bye Babies, Caribbean Queens and Ritzy Renditions, custom handmade dolls and their clothing lines, were recently launched at Upmarket, Woodbrook Youth Facility, Port-of-Spain by Yoko Fung and Christine Phillip.

Rock-a-Bye Babies is a collection of handmade crocheted doll wear by Fung, while Caribbean Queens is a collection of customised Carnival-themed designer dolls by Phillip. The two artists also showcased their Ritzy Renditions collection, comprising evening wear fashions for Barbie dolls.

After teaching at a mental institution for almost five years, a fellow psychologist suggested to Fung that she should use her crocheting talent to help alleviate stress, the inspiration for Rock-a-Bye Babies was realised. Fung initially practised on baby doll models, sent to her by her granddaughter and cousins from New York but only decided to make it a business when she starting stepping out in public, wearing custom-matching outfits like her baby dolls and people wanted to place orders.

In addition to the crocheted baby doll clothing line, Fung has produced an assortment of crochet items such as cell phone, cigarette lighter and pen cases, bags, shawls, plant pot covers as well as a wide array of other craft items.

Phillip’s Carnival Queens and Ritzy Renditions hobby- turned-business, first started ten years ago when walking through the streets of Port-of-Spain on a Carnival Tuesday and a visiting friend picked up an arm band with beads and feathers as a souvenir.

Phillip, wanting to surprise the friend, customised a doll as a Carnival memento as it was the friend’s first time visiting during Carnival. Since then, Phillip has also incorporated evening wear for Barbie fashion dolls into her collection.

Now retired, Phillip stated she is now fully utilising her degree in fashion design earned in 1993 from FIT, New York.

Both Fung and Phillip eventually decided to officially launch their designer doll collections at Upmarket as it is an economical and practical way to launch a business.

Christine and Yoko can be contacted respectively on facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/Tinastylett and Yoko,

https://www.facebook.com/yoko.fung.967 or at their email addresses:

[email protected] or [email protected]