Trini academic Liseli creates history

On Sunday, August 5, Trinidadian-born Liseli Fitzpatrick crossed the stage as the first PhD in the Department of African American and African Studies at The Ohio State University (OSU), Columbus, Ohio, an institution that was founded in 1870 with a student population of at least 60,000 students at any given time. It is a mantle that she carries in her heart in honour of her ancestors and all those who came before her.

Fitzpatrick specialises in African cosmology and the Diaspora, namely, the West African Yorùbá sacred science of Ifá and its Afro-Atlantic off-shoots in Brazil, Trinidad, Haiti, Cuba and the US. Her doctoral and life work explores African philosophy, spiritual thought, aesthetics, and sexuality and gender.

Speaking to Guardian Media from the US, Fitzpatrick said: “I am impassioned about cultivating consciousness in the liberation and empowerment of the psyches and souls of not just Africans, but the world at large. I hold the view the African spirit, thought, and cultural expressions are everywhere throughout society—made manifest and expressed in our spiritual practices, customs, food, dance, music, language, and, most importantly, our Carnival. However, our rich African history and signal contributions are not authentically reflected in our curriculum and institutions—the lingering vestiges of colonialism.”

Fitzpatrick continued: “African civilisations and cosmology predate the period of European enlightenment and the brutal enslavement of Africans. The field of African-American and African Studies, initially referred to as Black Studies, was birthed out of the radical womb of the civil rights era in protest of the atrocities and injustices that Africans faced such as mis-treatment, mis-education, and inhumanities under slavery and colonialism.

“Black Studies was and still is the intellectual arm of the Black Power social movement in (re)asserting African identity and heritage. It is an expansive and interdisciplinary study that foregrounds and integrates disciplines such as economics, philosophy, law, psychology, sexuality and gender, religion, political science, arts and culture, linguistics and medicine through African perspective lens.

“African philosophical thought and cosmos have been subverted by the western world view that is central to problems of Africans in the Diaspora. African culture has been greatly distorted, stigmatised and misrepresented, which has done a grave disservice and injustice to our people, and is directly responsible for the morass that plagues our society.”

Paying tribute to parents and mentors

Fitzpatrick’s accomplishment is an absolute tribute and salute to her mother Annette Fitzpatrick and late father Leslie A Fitzpatrick Sr who have prepared and facilitated the way through their tremendous and ultimate sacrifice, devotion, intellect, wisdom, spiritual prowess and anointing, their illustrious examples and above all their undying love. She thanked her mother for their infinite un-severed umbilical cord, where her eternal maternal labour in love is unending; and, for her siblings— Leslie AFitzpatrick Jr and Dr Leslie-Anne Fitzpatrick-Bennett—who have both led and pillared the way with their brilliance and boundless devotion.

Fitzpatrick lauds scholars and activists such as CLR James, Dr Eric Williams, Audre Lorde, Franz Fanon, WEB DuBois, Selwyn Cudjoe, Elma Francois, Kwame Ture, Claudia Jones, Walter Rodney, Iya Melvina Rodney, Iyalode Sangowunmi (Janice McLeod), Baba Erin Folami (Esmond King), Maureen Warner-Lewis, M Jacqui Alexander and Carole Boyce Davies among others for their leadership. She also pays homage to her “egbe” and borderless village that comprise her grandmother Thelma Austin-Hayes, fore-parents, aunts, uncles, relatives and all those, who shared her meandering journeys through hills and valleys well-paved though interspersed with potholes and speed bumps, and crossroads of decision and resilience—her Esu.

Motivated cultural allrounder

Fitzpatrick’s Zambian name, Liseli, which means “divine and guiding light,” as carefully chosen by her mother, she asserts is her greatest title and precedes all others, even eclipsing the more recent Dr, as it amplifies her true persona and penchant to empower.

Her story is, therefore, one of unwavering passion and love. She attended Sacred Heart Girls’ RC School and her mother’s alma mater, St Francois Girls’ College. Fitzpatrick was always committed to charting her own course in the fulfillment of her name.

During her ten years at OSU, she obtained the BA in Psychology (pre-law) with a double minor in visual communications and African American and African Studies (AAAS). Subsequently, Fitzpatrick earned her MA in AAAS.

In 2014, Fitzpatrick was elected by OSU to participate in the first Pre-Doctoral Humanities Without Walls (HWW) workshop, in Chicago, IL.

In 2017/2018, she was awarded a visiting lecturer position at James Madison University (JMU) in their first Preparing Future Faculty (PFF) Programme, where she lectured in the Department of Philosophy and Religion, also, a first for the department.

For seven consecutive years, during her tenure at OSU, Fitzpatrick has also taught over 1,000 students in the early African Civilisations courses in both the pre-colonial and post-colonial eras, respectively, where her classes have always been oversubscribed.

As a cultural enthusiast, Fitzpatrick spent most of her time engaging in the arts and cultural activities, and has been a recipient of several awards.

“I was a mere tot when I took the stage as a member of the Lilliput Children’s Theatre, founded by Noble Douglas and guided by Wendell Manwarren and Roger Roberts of Rapso group 3Canal,” revealed a deservedly proud Fitzpatrick.

“I naturally gravitated to The Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW), led by the prolific thespians Helen Camps and Albert Laveau; and, later graduated as a senior actress to their Theatre-in-Education (TIE) programme in leading roles, such as the protagonist Juliet in the famed Shakespearean play Romeo and Juliet that went to secondary schools throughout the country.”

Fitzpatrick utilises all her talents and platforms to ignite consciousness. In her A’Level years at SFGC, Fitzpatrick led the school’s morning assemblies in motivational talks, and was its annual yearbook editor-in chief. She then founded her Natural Ink Clothing company, which emerged out of her passion to ignite and conjure cultural consciousness and evoke patriotism.

Among her most sought-after design, is the TTT Tee-shirt, created in honour of her late father, who hosted Face of the Nation and Issues and Ideas interviews at the television station, as the then chief government broadcaster and director of information, and also to awaken a spirit of yesteryear and patriotism.

The sum total of homegrown talent

“I have never left home, in essence, as during the course of my rigorous doctoral study and teaching obligations, I conceptualised a powder-themed J’Ouvert band that paid homage to the cultural giants, ancestors, and her father with its inaugural presentation ‘Powder to the People: Peace, Love & Powder’ as a means of bridging the generations in preserving tradition and honouring the plurality and rich diversity of T&T’s cosmopolitan rainbow country.

“I annually volunteer my service on the liaison team for the Emancipation Support Committee (ESC), under the leadership and unrelenting and tireless work of Khafra and Asha Kambon, although this year was missed due to my graduation.”

Fitzpatrick unceasingly broadens and offers her shoulders for others to stand and not just lean.

She wants people to walk in the face of her light and not in her shadows. She regards herself as the sum total and reflection of everyone she encounters and is spiritually-grounded and free-spirited, as seen in her artwork, which is done in spare time; and, also, heard in a reflective piece she wrote titled Be Silent being regularly aired on the i95.5 FM John Benoit Sunday Family Show. Again, it was a piece penned while still a Sixth Form student, and awarded her a scholarship to attend the first motivational Iyanla Vanzant Conference held, in Trinidad.

Fitzpatrick is eternally thankful to her country and the diaspora that she continues to serve. In the spirit of gratitude, she also gave thanks to her dissertation committee, the Department of AAAS; and, her students both inside and outside of the classroom, at OSU, and JMU. Above all, Fitzpatrick gave thanks o Olodumare, and the pantheon of Orisa, saints, spirit guides, and all those, who have been accompanying her along her spiritual and spirited journey, as she humbly bears the torch in spreading love and bringing about true emancipatory change in the celebration of our diversity yet oneness.

Reporting by Peter Ray Blood — [email protected]