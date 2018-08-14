Zante Carnival & Theatre Arts Camp 2018 up and running

Zante Carnival & Theatre Arts Camp 2018, run by the Indigenous Creative Arts Network (ICAN), promises a fun enjoyable experience while providing an opportunity for vulnerable youth to experience the Arts. The camp runs until August 24 at 63 Carlos Street, Woodbrook.

Camp director Dara Healey said the camp is open to young people between the ages of six and 12, who are interested in the arts. She said there are scholarships available to vulnerable young people, meaning “those who love the arts and want to explore more about traditional Carnival characters and that kind of thing but whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford to send them to a camp like ours.”

Healey said some of the activities being taught at the camp are wire-bending, mask-making, papier-mache, drumming, dancing and the creation of traditional Carnival characters.

“We have people who are experts in their field who will be facilitating the sessions. So I think the camp is really going to be a very exciting one and this year we are also going to be doing as our final showcase — a story written by Eintou Pearl Springer — who will be doing storytelling as well. The story is a Carnival story, and so all of the activities we’re doing in the camp will be tailored towards putting on the final showcase which is that story and the reason is because it allows for traditional Carnival characters, for music, for dancing and it also teaches important lessons as well, so we’re quite looking forward to that.”

Healey said last year the camp was open to older children but this posed a challenge in terms of competing schedules.

She said they are working on involving the parents and guardians more this year.

“We were predominantly open to vulnerable children and, of course, that brought with it its own challenges in terms of sometimes because of the areas they came from or because of their own circumstances they were not able to make it. So we’re trying to fine tune the selection so we are a bit more particular in that parents and guardians must be part of the process. So we are asking parents and guardians to register their children and to speak with us in terms of any questions they may have with regard to the programme.”

A major change for the NGO is a change of venue. It is now located at 63 Carlos Street, Woodbrook, where ICAN has partnered with artist Fitzroy Hoyte for the use of his studio.

Healey said the camp is also a fund-raiser for our NGO; we’re trying to do different and interesting activities to be as self-sufficient as possible so all the funds raised in the camp will go towards running the camp itself or go toward some aspect of the programming of ICAN or its operations.

“The experience will be an enjoyable one, paired with a social purpose of giving vulnerable children an opportunity to be part of something like this.”

The camp costs $375. For more information, find ZANTÉ Carnival & Theatre Arts Camp and Indigenous Creative Arts Network, ICAN on Facebook, email [email protected] and call 753-0798.