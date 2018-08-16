Focus on the works of local filmmakers

Following last year’s screenings to packed audiences and in support of National Patriotism month from August 31–September 24, this year, the trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) presents a day-long celebration of T&T through the screening of local short and feature films, followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers.

The screenings will be held at MovieTowne, Port-of-Spain, San Fernando and Tobago, on Republic Day, September 24. This will be a day for Trinbagonians to come together to celebrate who we are, through the cinematic stories of some of the nation’s finest filmmakers, as well as those now emerging arts.

“The ttff has a special interest in supporting the work of local filmmakers and this year we are very pleased with the number of short and medium length films from T&T. The production of a short film demonstrates the ability of the filmmaker to make more films and move on to feature films,” said Bruce Paddington, ttff festival director.

The ttff celebrates films from and about the Caribbean and its diaspora, as well as from world cinema, through an annual festival and year-round screenings. In addition, the ttff seeks to facilitate the growth of Caribbean cinema by offering a wide-ranging industry programme and networking opportunities.

Hero, inspired by the Extraordinary Life and Times of Ulric Cross the ttff will also screen the feature Unfinished Sentences, a documentary directed by Mariel Brown about the relationship between herself and her late father, writer Wayne Brown.

There will be exciting new shorts on a wide range of subjects including: Mangroves, a supernatural mystery directed by Teneille Newallo, and the Deliverer, a thriller directed and starring actor/director Paul Pryce.

Miquel Galofre’s Breaking the Cycle documents the journey of a domestic abuse survivor and Floating Into Fire is based on the true events of a sailor lost at sea off Tobago.

Trini style dramas include Home Invasion, For the Love of Money, and Live Bait, all by young filmmakers. Kim Johnson and Orlando Dinchong have made visually exciting documentaries, including the March of the Mokosand the Firewalkers of Kali, respectively.

• For more information