Health coach starts Holistically You
Introducing Nariscia Philip-Peter, an integrative nutrition health coach and organic farmer, is also the managing director of Holistically You which will celebrate its one year anniversary of being in operation in September. Philip-Peter though has been in the field of health and wellness since 2011.
The holder of a BSc (hons) in environmental science, minor chemistry from Claflin University in South Carolina, USA, Philip-Peter earned her health coach certification through the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in New York, and is a certified Personal Trainer through the International Sports Conditioning Association.
Philip-Peter started Holistically You because she knows what it is like to be considered skinny your whole life, work out, eat healthy and then have life happen, as well as what it’s like to have a coach and accountability partner to push you on days when all you have were excuses.
She chose to make a change not so much for herself but for her children. This was the deciding factor to start the journey by providing organic produce to her clients, starting off with kale because of it many nutritional properties.
Using plant -based nutrition and utilising the organic produce (kale), Holistically You offers their clients, women between the ages to 25-45, the option of a 90-day Yummy Mummy Group Programme or a six-month one-on-one personal coaching session. It is not only about proper nutrition and physical activity, it’s also about stress management and self love; two aspects that greatly affect people from achieving the best of results. It’s all about a holistic approach to help clients live their healthiest life now.
Holistically You supplies kale— both wholesale and retail—and it is used to make salads and smoothies at Chow Down in Shops of Trincity, and All Natural Smoothie Like Mine from Santa Cruz; as well as Pure Organics TT. Retail customers include parents, students, even grandmothers who understand the nutritional value of organic kale and have added juicing and smoothies into their meal planning.
“I love what I do,” said Philip-Peter. “Seeing the smiles on peoples face when they reach goals they thought they couldn’t. Hearing stories of how our organic produce is being used by persons who are sick to make them heal. Earth food equals real food which is life.”
•For more information, contact [email protected], 758-2465, or, Facebook: Holistically You TT Instagram: @holistically_you_tt
