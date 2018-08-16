Jumbie Birds ends Arts in Action’s Discovery Camp

Arts in Action’s Discovery Camp 2018 came to an end with the original play Jumbie Birds. The play tackled issues of domestic violence, gender-based violence and environmental conservation.

Jumbie Birds is set on Bird Island, a small island off the coast of Trinidad where small exotic birds live. We first meet the protagonist, Celine, when two hunters attempt to illegally poach birds and are run off by Celine and a band of stickfighting children, all disguised as small birds.

The children, including Celine, have all been adopted by an elderly couple, Joe and Eveyln. Joe is a boisman and has taught all the children how to use the bois and the history of stickfighting, including male and female fighters.

Rose and Caleb come to visit the island, fleeing from Rose’s abusive husband Charles, who is also a policeman.

Joe and Evelyn offer to let the duo hide on the island, while Sister Joan, their friend from Trinidad, enlists the help of her police friends to assist them.

Celine, who was also abused by her father, agrees to protect Caleb. Later that night, Rose meets with Charles, who bullies her into coming back to him. Celine finds out and vows to protect Caleb.

Rose confesses to Joe and Evelyn what she’s done, and they go to meet Charles, catching Celine just as she confronts him. As she goes to strike him, Charles cries out begging his father not to hit him. He is arrested and Sister Joan says everyone is a victim in this tragedy.

Camp director Patrice Briggs said Arts-in-Action (AiA), which is the outreach arm of the department of creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) at UWI, St Augustine, uses theatre and drama as a “means of educating and empowering our participants and our audiences on social issues. We try to bring about awareness and consciousness and bring about positive change in the different groups that we interact with using our cultural forms and the applied Arts.” She said the camp has been happening for the past 27 years, although this is the first time they have opened the final production up to the public.

AiA Artistic Programme director Brendon Lacaille said since 1994, AiA has been one of the applied Arts vehicles for the fight against violence against women and girls.

He said the organisation was formed in response to a spate of domestic violence cases in 1994, as then DCFA head Rawle Gibbons felt the department should play a vital role in society.

Lacaille said the topic is especially poignant as the department lost a student to intimate partner violence this year.

“Since 2016, we have been commissioned as UN women gender advocates for T&T and the Caribbean,” said Lacaille, “and part of our main focus and therefore our commitment is particularly to fight to eradicate violence against women and girls.

“This is not the only effort that we’re going to do, so look out for the work of Arts in Action and DCFA this year especially, in honour of that student we lost. Violence against women and girls has to be eradicated. It cannot go on.”