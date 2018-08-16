More stories by Alta tutors

Over the past 25 years, Alta has trained over 300 volunteer tutors who have assisted in changing the lives of the Alta students who come to their classes. Alta tutors around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives.

This week, tutor Nichole Lancaster talks about her Alta experience as well as the impact of the program and the rewards she receives from it.

“As a child I always wanted to become a teacher and as an adult I never fully pursued that path in the private or public sector. I always enjoy assisting others or helping for any worthy cause.

Whenever there was or is a time to volunteer I would be amongst those so inclined.

“From 2011 to this present day my experience at Alta has been fulfilling, enjoyable and incredibly awesome. With some challenges added it made the right blend and brought that balance needed. With Alta I got the best of both worlds the opportunity to teach and the chance to volunteer. Alta has added value and a sense of purpose to my life.

Lancaster continues: “Alta’s impact on me is a profound one. I would read English Language books to increase my knowledge base of a topic that is to be taught from the Alta tutor books.

My Junior English Revised has gotten a new lease on life and so has my Students Companion (new version). Due to some of the students received by Alta I feel the need to do more. It was also because of this that I started an ECCE course last year and was very successful in the theoretical part of it. I am to pursue the practical part in September when school reopens. I am encouraged to do more and go further because of my involvement with Alta.

“When the giving is without any expectation but just for the joy of doing so, the rewards are bountiful. My reward from Alta is my Alta family.

“People, who are wonderfully and beautifully placed by nature to be a part of my life. I appreciate everyone and the role and function of all. The students who come in and out of the classrooms; who taught me just as much or maybe more than I taught them.

“My fellow tutors past and present who made team work meaningful and pleasant most of the time. All the office staff, I have encountered along the way; who tended to my needs when asked for and given when I didn’t know I needed it.

“Meeting with people I would’ve not otherwise encounter and to consider them all as family is absolutely incredible and that is why Alta has a prominent place in my life and one of the reasons life is worth living.”

Volunteer, donate or sponsor-a-student. Call 621-5708 or email [email protected] for more info. Keep up to date with Alta on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: ALTA