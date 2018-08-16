RBC officially kicks off 2018 edition of Race for the Kids

RBC Royal Bank has officially launched the registration period for the 2018 edition of RBC Race for the Kids in T&T.

“I am incredibly proud to see RBC Race for the Kids enter its third year,” said Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, managing director, T&T, RBC.

“In addition to being a fun activity, RBC Race for the Kids raises funds to benefit the Caribbean Children’s Cancer Fund. We want children, across the Caribbean, regardless of their circumstances, to have a fighting chance against this horrible disease. That is why this race is so important to us at RBC.”

RBC executives and employees were joined by Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe. Those in attendance also heard from 11-year-old Destinee Britto, a student at St Francois Girls’ College. Destinee lost her best friend to cancer and urged everyone who is able to take part in the race. She issued an impassioned plea to parents as well. “Get your children involved with this cause,” said Britto. “It offers a valuable lesson in compassion, dedication, and commitment. It sends a strong message that children are our future and that we can make a difference in the lives of those fighting cancer.

“Through the Caribbean Children’s Cancer Fund, we work with the T&T Cancer Society to identify patients in need of assistance and to help fund additional care, testing, and treatment for them,” added Camacho-Mohammed. “In addition, this year, some proceeds from the race will go towards a new leukaemia diagnostic machine at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.”

RBC Race for the Kids is one of RBC’s signature charitable initiatives. What began in New York City in 2008 has quickly expanded to include runs in 17 major cities around the world in countries where RBC operates. This includes Toronto, Chicago, London, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur.

In the Caribbean, these races take place in T&T and Barbados. The Bahamas will hold its first RBC Race for the Kids in Nassau in early 2019.

In 2017, more than 2,500 Trinbagonians took part in the race, raising an impressive $500,000 for the Caribbean Children’s Cancer Fund. Over the last decade, RBC Race for the Kids has raised over $206 million in support of children’s charities around the world.

The race in Port-of-Spain will take place on Sunday, October 7, and will begin with a 15-kilometre run at 5.45 am. A 5-kilometre Walk/Run fun run will begin at 6.30 am. Both events start in front of RBC’s regional head office on St Clair Avenue and end near Queen’s Royal College.

To register for a race, or to learn more about the event, visit www.rbcraceforthekidstt.com

Ed note: RBC Race for the Kids in Trinidad and Tobago 2018 is endorsed and supported by Trinbago Knight Riders.