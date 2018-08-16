Watch Dogs challenge Renegades board for reform upward

It was by way of social media, and posters distributed throughout its community, that a request “By Order of the Board,” had summoned “All members of the Renegades Steel Orchestra” to a Special Meeting on August 12, at the panyard for 10 am to discuss the state of the organisation.

This meeting was triggered by a group of former and current members including captains, stage-side members, elders and community representatives whom, over time to present, kept an eagle eye on the organisation and noted a multiplicity of complaints distinctively surrounding the “leadership and related matters.”

Having won the 2018 National Panorama (Large) Competition with Voice’s Year for Love, it is out of an abundance of love and loyalty for the band that this move claims relevance, affording three meetings to have been held, and influencing adequate support that enabled the request to meet with the general membership.

Concerned Renegades (CR), but facetiously referred to as Watch Dogs during the meeting, led by Harold “Mose” Moses, former captain in the late 1990s, sat up front among the army of 60-plus attendees in true combative posture facing the full board as led by chairman Michael Marcano, where salient, explicit and expansive points were raised as layered in the nine-point agenda, and concisely defined in the Summary of Findings.

CR assured the president of Renegades and the board members that, “our purpose is to assist our band and organisation….and look forward to working with all Renegades’ members including members of the stage side who are the main beneficiaries of the Renegades’ legacy…”

But what is wrong, if at all, with Renegades’ leadership?

From all angles, it appears trust and confidence are lost.

While adeptly managed, some discourse was adversarial and contentious as wounds and cleaning lacerations always bear discomfort, but as organisation and developmental consultant L Anthony Watkins articulated on leadership during his interview on the local television talkshow This Week with Andy Johnson, “At the heart of leadership is influence to grow, to change and get results.

“There must be process, and the process must be able to stand scrutiny, and the people charging the process, must be able to stand scrutiny, too.”

Stressing that “trust is key,” he questioned, “what is the expectation of the people that are being led?

As a form of clarity, he cited “Brian Lara, Chris Gale, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Clive Lloyd, as having different styles of batting, brought different leadership styles, and all with a different ‘how’, yet they got the job done.”

Should the concerns raised during the very intense but valuable four-plus-hour meeting be professionally addressed, and timelines and plans executed well, the reformation of Renegades’ leadership will start to shape-up one way or another —whether to maintain and retrain, change some, or eradicate totally—to soar the organisation upward.