Endless vibrations at Kaiso Blues Cafe

You could not stick a pin inside Kaiso Blues Cafe (KBC) , or get a space in its new spacious carpark on Wednesday night when the popular showplace hosted what was supposed to be a “soft re-opening” at its new venue at 1D Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.

Aside from music lovers seeking every vantage point to see the acts on stage, cars spilled over unto Wrightson Road and even into the space at adjoining SWWTU Hall.

Billed as Kaiso Blues Cafe 2.0, the remodelled venue is a far cry from that existed previously, its exterior and interior adorned with a beautiful paintings by artiste Khadaffi Romney. The stairway also carries portraits of KBC owners Carl and Carol Jacobs, and celebrated artistes Robin Imamshah and David Rudder.

Wednesday night’s event attracted several well known personalities including retired Brig General Carl Alfonso, Brian Kuei Tung, David Abdulah, impressario Roxanne Browne-Phillips, and musicians Clive Zanda, Chantal Esdelle, Nicholai Salcedo, Marva Newtown, Blackie, Ken Clarke, Roger and David Boothman, Ruth Osman, Krisson Joseph and Roger Salloum.

Admission was free to the re-opening but the guests in attendance were treated to a priceless show, hosted by John John Francis and featuring 2017 Road March champion MX Prime & Ultimate Rejects, Michael Low Chu Tung & elan parle, Vaughnette Bigford and Michael Boothman.

Summoned on stage by show host John John, Bigford sent the audience into a frenzy when she performed a stylised version of Sparrow’s No Money, No Love and Baron’s River of Tears.

Not to be outdone, Boothman (Michael) opened his set with the popular Maya Mosquito. As expected, MX Prime & Ultimate Rejects brought the audience to its feet as they performed last year’s Road March, We Jammin’ Still.

Wednesday night was just an appetiser on much more music Carl and Carol have planned for KBC. Reigning National Humorous and Extempore Monarch The Incredible Myron B and retro kaiso exponent David Bereaux headline tonight’s Kaiso Nights, from 7 pm.

Tomorrow night, it’s Back in Times, featuring The Music Connection and the Joey Lewis Orchestra. Sunday evening is a time to “sit down, rock back” to some smooth Caribbean Kaiso Jazz with a live performance by Clive Zanda, Russell Durity, Richard Joseph and Juliet Robin.

Sunday’s showtime is 6 pm.