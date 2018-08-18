Comedy Night finally comes to Chaguanas

Finally, after years complaining about having to leave their borough in order to enjoy major shows and concerts in Port-of-Spain and San Fernando because promoters ignore their community, the residents of Chaguanas will enjoy a mega event taking place right at home.

Come Saturday, August 25, Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP) will present Chaguanas Comedy Night Out (CCNO) at the Pierre Road Recreational Ground, Charlieville, Chaguanas, featuring performances by 25 of the island’s top comedic artistes and more. The collective of acts will present performances in genres of comedy such as stand-up, theatre, storytelling, slapstick and more.

Held under the patronage of Chaguanas Mayor Alderman Gopaul Boodhan, the CCNO, intended to be an annual event, is a show designed for entire families. Although the jokes, skits and other elements will be suitable for children and youth, adults will have more than enough to bend over in uncontrollable laughter.

The artistes have all be charged with creating brand new material for this show, drawing from local and international current affairs. Said RGP head Randy Glasgow this week: “As you are surely aware the local political landscape has in recent weeks provided a wealth of material for our astute, creative and always on-the-ball humourists to create stand-up jokes and skits that will leave audiences in stitches throughout the show.

“Our comedians can not only weave riotous humour out of issues here at home, but they make very good use of international events as well. So you can expect some choice material based on the misadventures of POTUS 45 whose antics and off-colour statements, as frightening as they are, do make for great fall-out-your-seat political, social and satirical comedy.”

The line-up of acts for the CCNO includes veteran stand-up comedian Tommy Joseph who has been in the arena for over 40 years. Back in the 1980’s into the early 2000’s, Joseph drew as many people as calypsonians to the iconic Calypso Spektakula Calypso Tent. As the tent’s host, Joseph left audiences in stitches nightly with his left field brand of comedy. He has the uncanny ability to tell jokes that people take a few seconds to get and then they can’t stop laughing.

Theatrical humourist Learie Joseph will also be on stage with his team with whom he delivers skits that are very funny, but usually send quite serious messages and or can be tragic.

Whatever the underlying tones of his act, Joseph always has the audience laughing hard. He also delivers very funny monologues.

The Caribbean’s number one comedienne Nikki Crosby brings with her a triad of offerings namely stand-up, sketch comedy and also her alter ego, Granny the crotchety yet adorably lovable senior citizen. The internationally acclaimed comedienne will be taking the stage in various personas during the night, each sure to have the audience laughing non-stop.

Sprangalang is the consummate storyteller who always causes mayhem whenever he steps on a stage whether to do stand-up or as an actor in a skit or even full theatrical production. There was a time when he was relating a true story of a court judge who enlisted the services of a male prostitute, then refused to pay, causing the prostitute to become violent.

Sprangalang used the analogy of a plumber doing repairs to the pipes in a home, the homeowner of which decided he was not going to pay the plumber for this because he was not satisfied. With members of the audience falling off their chairs doubled over in laughter, Sprangalang continued the story on what the plumber did in response to the home owner, never once alluding to the incident with the judge, but everyone knew exactly what the story was about. That is how gifted Sprangalang is and just what one can expect from him at the CCNO.

The CCNO will include performances by superstar actresses Cecilia Salazar and Penelope Spencer, Allan “D Entertainer” Alexander, the Ramsingh Family, the Drunken Saint, the Dancing Midgets and Their Angels, Shelly Narine and The Bacchanal Sisters and much more.

Two patrons will be admitted on one ticket, and single tickets also available at all NLCB Lotto Booths nationwide; Extrafoods Supermarkets - Chaguanas, Endeavour, Grand Bazaar; and, JTA Supermarket, Couva.

For more information, call the 24-hour Ticket HotLine (774 5555) or email, [email protected]