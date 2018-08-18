A visit to the Motherland

Arnold Jordan and Leslie Ann Meade were crowned St Patrick Emancipation King and Queen during an evening filled with talent, beauty and splendid African fashions last Sunday. Jordan and Meade were among ten contestants who participated in the 18th edition of the pageant held under the theme A Visit to the Mother Land — Africa at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

Each contestant represented a different country across the vast African continent and competed in two segments of the show, talent and evening wear.

Meade, who paraded as Ms South Africa, was crowned by former Emancipation Queen Aaliah Lewis while Jordon, representing Congo, was crowned by Nigerian High Commissioner Ambassador Hassam Jika Ardo.

Patrons were astonished by the contestants’ gorgeous ensembles and also breathtaking African garments from designer Larry Rampersad and head wraps by Emily Hoyte which was displayed by models during the show.

Special awards were given for most photogenic, best introduction, best talent, best runway fashion, best African head wrap, best makeup and best African authentic or Caribbean evening wear for both male and female.

Entertainment was provided by Ensemble Drummers from Point Fortin and Alliyah Lewis’ Exceptional School of Dance. The show also featured appearances by St Patrick Emancipation King and Queen 2017 Michael Mortley and Mandisa Matthews, and Little Mr and Miss Africa T&T.