Diego Martin students embrace bpTT Math camp

Jaden Jarvis, 14, a student of St Mary’s College (CIC) student, was so impressed with the benefits of the bpTT Young Adult Mathematics Experience in 2017, that he had no hesitation signing up for the 2018 edition. In fact, he is already looking forward to next year.

“I was a bit reluctant to take part in the camp last year but it turned out to be fantastic,” said Jarvis, who will enter Form 4 when the new academic year starts in September. It helped in making me like the subject more that I did at the time. Our tutor used different methods to teach us in a really fun way. I knew I was going to come back this year and I have no regrets. I have also made new friends in the bargain. As long as I am accepted I intend to do it all over again next year,

The CIC student was among 40 youths who proudly accepted their certificates of achievement at a graduation ceremony held at the Church of the Nativity, Diego Martin, last week. The Mathematics experience has been sponsored for the past eight years by energy company bpTT.

Facilitated by training agency Cross & Associates, the courses are being held in six locations, Port-of-Spain (Civilian Conservation Corps), Diego Martin, the Youth Training Centre (YTC), Mayaro, Tobago and Belmont. Tutor for the Diego Martin training session was Hilary Roberts.

It was Amhara Wong’s first stint at the camp but her experience was also positive. Said the 15-year-old, who will enter Form 4 at Holy Name Convent in September: “I learned about the camp from my cousin and decided to take part. The manner in which the tutor went about explaining the subject made me enjoy it more than I did before. I have a better understanding of mathematics and I now realise that it affects almost everything we do in life. When I return to school next month I will have more confidence to take it to examination level later on in my studies.”

The company’s community sustainability and stakeholder relations adviser Joel Primus told the young men and women that the energy company decided to invest in their future because it believed that the opportunity to learn and become worthwhile citizens was a fundamental right. He appealed to them to appreciate the importance of the contribution bpTT was making in helping them prepare for the future since other youths were not so fortunate to get the opportunity.

“You may want to sit mathematics at CXC Level in Form 4 and get a head-start in your examinations. It is not too early to start the process of planning your future because an early start can eliminate future problems. What you do with your life now will determine the Trinidad and Tobago you will inherit,” Primus advised the graduates.

Andrew Cross, principal consultant, Cross & Associates, told the students that the intervention by bpTT was an avenue to prepare them for future leadership roles through excelling in their educational pursuits. “Without companies like bpTT to invest in your future in initiatives like this, T&T will be poorer in its human resource capital. Our hope is that after completing this training, you will demonstrate a different and positive approach to mathematics and your overall studies from now on,” Cross urged the graduates.