Vintage kaiso show warms a rainy night

Neither torrential rain, flooding, a small whirlwind in the Queen’s Park Savannah, the threat of an impending tropical wave or no alcohol being sold could keep die-hard kaiso lovers from turning up at Kaiso Blues Cafe (KBC) 2.0 on Friday night. Some armed with umbrellas, others taking the showers, they came to be entertained at the new venue of the popular showplace at 1D Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain, and they were not disappointed.

The show, emceed by a very funny Robin Foster, was headlined by reigning Humorous and National Extempore Monarch The Incredible Myron B, David Bereaux, Jerry Prudent and Michael Franco.

A past captain of Starlift Steel Orchestra, Franco shed his panman persona and donned a different hat to perform covers of retro calypsoes. Displaying an uncanny similarity in terms of diction and intonation to the late four-time National Calypso Monarch the Mighty Duke, Franco opened with the profound What is Calypso.

His set also included Blakie’s Steelband Clash and Sparrow’s Sandra and Good Citizen. Franco’s performance of the retro stuff begs the suggestion for a calypso tent manager to hire him during the Carnival season to do a retro tune or two on their programme.

While the stage was set being set for Bereaux, resident KBC disc jockey DJ Musical Mike played a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin who died last week Thursday. It was the first time I’ve heard an audience applaud a disc jockey at the end of a set.

Bereaux, a most competent entertainer, introduced by Foster as “the artiste who keeps vintage kaiso alive,” was the complete showman. Opening with Small Island Pride’s 1956 classic Mastife, he followed up with Killer’s Wrong Name. Bereaux thoroughly engaged his captive audience, at times venturing into the midst, and even getting the women in the house to sing a line from Sparrow’s saucy Mae Mae.

Taking patrons on a happy, nostalgic musical ride, the former banker switched moods through his repertoire, at times provocative with the late Penguin’s Slipper, at times naughty with the late Smiley’s Housewife (Snake) and Kitchener’s Handyman, and also humorous with the late Cypher’s 1966 Calypso King hit If The Priest Could Play, King Solomon’s Miss Santa and Spoiler’s Bed Bug.

By the time Bereaux ended his performance, few seemed to notice that 11 pm had passed, midnight was fast approaching, and Prudent and Myron B were still waiting in the wings to perform. Prudent went first with a medley of evergreen Kitchener hits like ‘67 and Flag Woman, proceeded across the seas for Jimmy Cliff’s Wild World, then returned home to round off his chores with some more racy retro calypsoes.

As he is accustomed to, The Incredible Myron B brought the curtain down on a night of great vintage kaiso, on a programme that perhaps at least a hundred songs were performed.

As it was when KBC 2.0 was re-opened last week Wednesday, proprietor Carl Jacobs is yet to procure a bar licence so no alcohol is sold at the venue. But, this has not deterred his faithful patrons from turning up, some of them even armed with coolers containing their preferred liquor.

Thousands of social network viewers got the opportunity of viewing the re-opening of KBC 2.0 and Friday night’s show globally as live streaming was done by LIVESTREAM T&T, with technical work being done by Bertrand De Peaza and Frederic Dubray. In fact, Bereaux sent Saturday morning greetings to friends in Australia who were viewing the show.

Live entertainment action continues tomorrow, Wednesday, night with Unplugged and Chill, a forum which has attracted young and upcoming artistes for the past three years. Jam & Lime will be held on Thursday, and on Friday night, the very popular Ken Clarke and his band will occupy centre stage.

A new promotions crew, headed by female calypsonian Eunice Peters, will stage Royalty on Saturday, its main act being People’s Calypsonian Brother Valentino. Next Sunday, Home will be staged at KBC 2.0, featuring Marcus Prince.