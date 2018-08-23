ALTA students better selves

In celebration of ALTA’s 25th anniversary, ALTA students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives. Since 1992, ALTA has provided classes around the country for thousands of Trinidadians who struggle with reading and writing. ALTA students enrol in the programme at many different levels of literacy and leave when they have accomplished their literacy goals. While it is difficult to manage work and family life alongside ALTA classes, students continue to persevere and in all cases see changes in their lives after attending ALTA classes. This week, a student from our Santa Cruz venue hares how ALTA has impacted her life.

“I came to ALTA because of my past experience, you see before in primary school children would say I was (dunce) illiterate and I always wanted to change the stigma. After I finish my secondary schooling I wanted to better for myself, knowing my mom always had it hard, because my father never took care of me from birth and never gave an input in my life doing this would also make her happy. So what I want from ALTA is to better myself in my education and be able to get a better work at the end of this.

I expect to be better at learning and the level of the work is just good for me to be able to read, write and spell. It has difficult, but it turned out to be normal, I like it. Yes this is the experience that I am learning in my everyday life and sometimes I would go through my sight words and phonic cards (material) on my personal time because I want to do better, and even test my reading ability, for instance if I pick up a book I want to be able to read it for myself. I need to keep motivating myself.

Coming to ALTA I have notice changes in my family life as both my mother and sister would push me to come ALTA, they are really involved in my learning now, even at times if I missed class my mother in particular would “coast off” (get angry) with me. I don’t have any changes in the way I relate to people, but I do feel better about myself, because I took a step to change my life and it is in the right direction. Due to this my plans for the future has change, now that I am an ALTA student as I have a chance now. My hidden desire is now becoming a reality.”

