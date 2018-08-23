The birdsong stamp of youth excellence

In the world of the national instrument, there is birdsong the steelband—with a common “b” and born on the UWI St Augustine campus during the tumult of the early 1970s—the birdsong Academy, with its outstanding music literacy and education programme led by industry veterans since 2004, and then there are the young people who give the institution its true meaning.

When young music vacation campers assembled to show off their skills at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s in honour of the late Dr Pat Bishop on August 18, those who did not know it before understood then the nature of the collective birdsong undertaking and its role in promoting high standards in music.

Artist/musician/teacher Bishop died suddenly on August 20, 2011 at the age of 71, and had been an inspirational figure around the band and academy. Among the attributes she contributed were a commitment to excellence and a single-minded focus on the achievement of music literacy within the steelpan community.

At Queen’s Hall, there was evidence that the Bishop legacy has taken firm root at birdsong. Over the course of two and a half hours, the young academy musicians explored operatic Rossini, reprised the rapso of Brother Resistance and faithfully (and amazingly) rendered Robert Greenidge’s 1991 Panorama-winning arrangement of Musical Volcano for Desperadoes.

Talk has it Bishop had been responsible for the naming of the Greenidge composition, now remembered as one of the greatest Panorama pieces of all time.

For a while, even as the first half closed, the audience had concluded that the Academy Steel Ensemble had established the bona fides of birdsong’s core business of pan music when Musical Volcano shook the Queen’s Hall stage.

There was sustained applause when pan instructors Nicholas Jones, Derrianne Dyett and Terrence Sealey were called to the front after performance of the challenging arrangement. “It is definitely not an easy piece of music,” Dyett later admitted.

But when Venezuela-born conductor and birdsong tutor, Jesus Beltran Acosta, later took the baton for the full Academy Orchestra’s presentation of Rossini’s Barber of Seville, on brass and steel, all concerned became convinced that the evening’s musical expedition had reached a somewhat different, more diverse high.

That said, any of at least five sections of the show could have carried the programme from beginning to end. For example, nobody wanted the hyperactive birdsong scholar, Nyol Manswell, or Jasmine Adams, to stop singing when they accompanied the Academy Voices or when they joined the Small Ensemble led by Dyett (who also chipped in with some competent vocals) on pan and including guitar, bass, keyboard and brass players.

There was also the Academy Steel Ensemble which played a Jones arrangement of Bizet’s Carmen Overture; Anthony Hailey’s pan version of Chick Corea’s Spain and Robert Greenidge’s Musical Volcano.

After the intermission, the Brass Ensemble played My Funny Valentine and Barry Golson’s well-known jazz standard, Killer Joe.

Then, following a lively set by the Small Ensemble, the full Academy Orchestra would spell-bindingly perform Barber of Seville, Wagner’s Huldingungsmarsch, Ellington’s Mood Indigo and the Mighty Sparrow’s Jane. An early birdsong performance of Mood Indigo had in fact inspired Bishop’s well-known painting of the same name which was first exhibited at I belong to the House of Music by the painter/musician in 2007.

The closing concert was the product of the academy’s annual five-week music vacation programme that includes (free) instruction in a growing variety of musical instruments and genres.

This year’s “Spirit of birdsong” awards went to music campers Josanne Borneo and Giovanni Patrick in the junior category and seniors Faith Clarke and Tyrell Babb.

This year’s music camp closing concert will not be easy to forget for them, or for anyone who helped fill the August 18 Queen’s Hall auditorium.