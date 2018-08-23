Interns paint with love

“It is really a labour of love, of giving of your time and energy to help where it is needed most.” This heartfelt declaration was made by Jonathan Uddenberg, one of 20 vacation interns from energy company bpTT who spent last Friday painting and sprucing up the Newlands Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Centre in Guayaguayare.

The interns, some drawn from bpTT’s longstanding signature Brighter Prospects education initiative, donned gloves and safety goggles as they tackled their painting chores with real gusto.

“Spending the day here repainting the walls of this pre-school brings a different and very satisfying dimension to our internship at bpTT,” said Uddenberg, 21, a student in the Faculty of Science & Technology at The University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica.

“In addition to the invaluable on-the-job experience, we also get the opportunity to get involved in uplifting activities like this where we volunteer our services, time and energy to help others”

The bpTT internship is an annual programme which affords young men and women undertaking tertiary level studies, including Brighter Prospects scholarship recipients, the opportunity to gain work experience at the company, as well as do extra-work activities.

Teacher-in-charge at Newlands ECCE, Beverley Mahabir, said the centre welcomed “this wonderful gesture” by bpTT and the interns to give the school a fresh coat of paint and do general sprucing-up of the facility.

“We are extremely happy that bpTT chose our centre for their volunteerism efforts.

“As you are aware, cost of maintenance is high and the board has to raise funds on a regular basis to keep the building and surroundings in the best possible condition for the children and teachers.

What is especially heart-warming is to see the genuine warmth and satisfaction on the faces of the interns. They are really enjoying themselves,” said Mahabir.

Matthew Pierre, community liaison officer, bpTT, who oversaw the painting project, told the interns that the volunteerism effort was an integral component of their vacation work experience which should serve them in good stead in their adult life.