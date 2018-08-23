Pan men can cook

The T&T United Peace Foundation (TTUPF), in collaboration with the Kalamo Kings Steel Orchestra (KKSO) of Pleasantville, San Fernando, hosted its first community-focused, family-centred, meet-and-greet event last Sunday

With free admission, the Panman Can Cook Competition that featured “anything duck,” drew dozens of residents, Tourism Minister Randal Mitchell, Councillor Robert Parris, representatives of Pan Trinbago South-Central and former Culture Minister Joan Yuille-Williams, to the KKSO’s panyard, 116, Pleasantville Avenue.

Chefs and sous-chefs from four steel orchestras braved the inclement weather, set-up shop and cooked on-site.

When the teams got the go-ahead, prepping, cooking and teamwork began, with an eager crowd taunting the chefs about menu, seasoning, flavour and cooking end-time.

Having learned of the judging criteria of Best Tent, Duck, Side-Dish, Menu and Presentation, the now anxious crowd shifted interest to when the judging will start.

Like a Food Network challenge, when the fires were out, culinary delights revealed were: Camou Curried Duck with Tobago Oil-Down from the Defence Force Steel Orchestra; Shaking-It Curried Duck, Kolamo Kings; Fusion Geera with Love, Fusion Steel; and D’Village Duck with Yabba from the Friends and Family United Group.

Copping the Challenge Trophy, Best Side Dish, Best Menu and Best Presentation was Friends and Family United Group while, the Defence Force won Best Tent and Kolamo Kings, Best Duck.

DJs Kegan Baptiste and Mikael Solomon, and the SWAVIC Youth Steel Orchestra supplied entertainment.

Head organisers, Tricia Hamilton, Jason Farrel and Darren Shepperd, stated that the event was not merely a lead-up to their Peace Walk tabled for September 25, but equally important, an effort to expose talent, re-ignite camaraderie and encourage healthy socialisation within the community, revive the KKSO and send a message that Pleasantville wants to add value to T&T by playing a significant role in the peace landscape.

As part of its drive, an Independence Curry Q & Lime fund-raiser is planned for August 31, at noon, at said panyard where admission is free but with a cost attached to menus.

With the tagline “I Support Peace in T&T,” the TTUPF and KKSO expressed thanks to all who have partnered with them in making their events and efforts a success.

The judges of Pan Men Can Cook were bpTT Renegades member Sandra L Blood, Robert Paris, Joan Yuille-Williams and Jason Douglas.

For further information, call: 715.9431, 381.1644 or 377.3185.