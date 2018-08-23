Spanish Club returns to Nalis

The motto of the club is “Aprende español y disfrutarás de la vida” (Learn Spanish and you will enjoy life!) and that is exactly what the members of The Spanish Conversation Club are doing.

The club will resume on Wednesday, September 5, and runs until December 18.

Sessions will be held on Wednesdays from 5 pm to 6:30 pm in the First Floor Seminar Room, located on the first floor of Nalis, corner Hart and Abercromby Streets, Port-of-Spain.

The Spanish Club, is an initiative of the Latin American and Spanish embassies, in collaboration with Nalis.

The following embassies will be participating in the club: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Spain.

Membership to the Club is free and open to all people who have working knowledge of Spanish and wish to improve their communication skills and fluency.

Sessions are held every Wednesday, one of the Latin American or Spanish Embassies hosts the session, during which various topics will be discussed.

Given our geographical position to Latin America, it is important for citizens to learn Spanish in order to take advantage of numerous opportunities for trade, education, tourism and leisure from millions of Spanish speakers that surround the Caribbean islands.

This is why Spanish was designated the first foreign language of T&T in 2004.

People are invited to take advantage of this opportunity to meet new people and improve their fluency in Spanish to broaden their minds.

In the past sessions, participants were able to sample Chilean wine, taste a traditional Mexican Rosca de Reyes (pastry eaten during the Epiphany) which is all part and parcel of discovering the unique cultures of each presenting country.

The Spanish Club will be especially beneficial for Cape and CSEC students preparing for their upcoming examinations. At Nalis, hispanophiles are invited to access the Spanish language collection available at the adult library.

More info

n For more information you can visit the club’s Facebook page Club de Español Trinidad y Tobago.