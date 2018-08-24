Diatonic Pan Institute—empowering the nation’s youth

Diatonic Pan Institute, a registered NGO and CBO, hosted its annual vacation pan camp during the period July 9 to August 10. A total of 24 students participated in this year’s programme which involved playing the instrument, understanding rhythms and basic music theory. Sporting activities was also included in the form of cricket, football and draughts as part of the package.

The programme was managed and executed by Diatonic youthful members who are all qualified graded musicians, including administrator Alyssa Saney (14) and music tutor Jemeel Byer (16), with assistance from Leiah Mollineau (16), Kyle Charles (18) and Nicholai Hospedales (14).

The graduation was held on Saturday, August 11, and attended by Pan Trinbago South Central vice chairman Richard Baker, Atlantic LNG Denise Maloney, and Councillors Bowen and Neptune from the Siparia Regional Corporation. The graduates showcased their acquired skills by performing much to the delight of the audience a number of songs and scales that they were taught during the camp.

Diatonic Pan Institute president Keith Byer spoke to a packed audience comprising the graduates parents and members of their extended family, well-wishers and specially invited guests about the importance of sports and culture (with special emphasis on the steelband) on the lives of our nations youths. He also emphasised that the camp was a type of training the trainer module since the youthful members of Diatonic who managed the project were actually being taught life skills and developed for adulthood.

Assistance was given by Atlantic LNG and the Ministry of Community Development, Culture & The Arts.

The pan camp was provided free of charge to the community of Siparia.