Eight hours of sweet pan on D’Avenue
One of the most anticipated steelband events on the planet will be held tomorrow in Woodbrook. The Woodbrook/St James Community Association, chaired by former councillor Cleveland Garcia, will stage Pan on D’Avenue VII in memory of departed Hadco Phase II Pan Groove and Laventille Serenaders member Florence Watson.
With the Roadblock ensemble stationary at Adam Smith Square, 24 of the nation’s popular steel orchestras will parade along Ariapita Avenue, from 6.30 pm.
The steelbands will be accompanied by moko jumbies, with some extra “umph” provided by Laventille Rhythm Section.
The evening’s programme also includes a presentation of awards to individuals who have dedicated their lives to culture, the unsung heroes of our nation’s landscape.
Twenty of these dedicated citizens will be given awards tonight and the list, beside being distinguished, has a wide mix of our cultural folk who have enriched our nation, most for over half a century.
Tomorrow’s parade will commence at the corner of Taylor Street and shall proceed east to French Street corner.
The first group to parade the route will be Laventille Rhythm Section, atop a huge Junior Sammy trailer, followed by Laventille Serenaders, led by Anthony “Ben’ Up” Kinsale.
Phase II Pan Groove is expected to end the parade at 2.30 am on Sunday morning in memory of Watson, preceded by 2016 National Panorama (Large) champion Desperadoes.
Beyond the weekend, there is pan in abundance for the nation’s 56th Independence Day anniversary next Friday.
Breakfast and brunches are being planned by Angostura Newtown Playboys, Shell Invaders and MHTL Starlift, at their respective panyards, beginning early in the morning.
Then, as the sun sets and the grand fireworks display is held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Desperadoes will host Fireworks & Lime, at its Tragarete Road rehearsal site.
Special performers include Zanda & Friends, Crazy, Chucky Gordon, Mr King, Christopher Morris and Naomi Sinette. The annual Invaders Independence Day Sidewalk Breakfast Sale will begin at 7 am, admission is free, and entertainment will be by Brimblers, St James Tripolians, and Invaders senior band and Youth Steel Orchestra.
Bands
List of steelbands for Pan on D’Avenue VII
n SOUTH/CENTRAL
Pan Elders
NGC Couva Joylanders
Tropical Angel Harps
CAL Skiffle
n EAST
FCB Supernovas
Sangre Grande Cordettes
San Juan East Side
Harmonites
n NORTH/WEST
bpTT Renegades
Desperadoes
Hadco Phase II Pan Groove
Massy Trinidad All Stars
Nutrien Silver Stars
Shell Invaders
MHTL Starlift
Tokyo
Laventille Serenaders
Brimblers
Harvard Harps
St Margaret’s Youth Steel
Ensemble
Angostura Newtown Playboys
Western Stars Philharmonic
Laventille Road Police Youth
Club
Power Stars
Pan on D’Avenue
2018 Awardees:
Trevor Jadunath
Dune Ali
Penelope Spencer
Yvonne Thomas
Enrico Rajah
Mike” Big Mike” Antoine
Pascal Ramkissoon
Fareid Carvalho
Dean Ackin
Robert Amar
Wendell Manwarren
Marlienne Roberts
Fareid Emamali
Brian Kuei Tung
Gillian Bishop
Joslynne Carr Sealey
Roderick Ward
Heather Henderson-Gordon
Noel La Pierre
