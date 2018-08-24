Eight hours of sweet pan on D’Avenue

One of the most anticipated steelband events on the planet will be held tomorrow in Woodbrook. The Woodbrook/St James Community Association, chaired by former councillor Cleveland Garcia, will stage Pan on D’Avenue VII in memory of departed Hadco Phase II Pan Groove and Laventille Serenaders member Florence Watson.

With the Roadblock ensemble stationary at Adam Smith Square, 24 of the nation’s popular steel orchestras will parade along Ariapita Avenue, from 6.30 pm.

The steelbands will be accompanied by moko jumbies, with some extra “umph” provided by Laventille Rhythm Section.

The evening’s programme also includes a presentation of awards to individuals who have dedicated their lives to culture, the unsung heroes of our nation’s landscape.

Twenty of these dedicated citizens will be given awards tonight and the list, beside being distinguished, has a wide mix of our cultural folk who have enriched our nation, most for over half a century.

Tomorrow’s parade will commence at the corner of Taylor Street and shall proceed east to French Street corner.

The first group to parade the route will be Laventille Rhythm Section, atop a huge Junior Sammy trailer, followed by Laventille Serenaders, led by Anthony “Ben’ Up” Kinsale.

Phase II Pan Groove is expected to end the parade at 2.30 am on Sunday morning in memory of Watson, preceded by 2016 National Panorama (Large) champion Desperadoes.

Beyond the weekend, there is pan in abundance for the nation’s 56th Independence Day anniversary next Friday.

Breakfast and brunches are being planned by Angostura Newtown Playboys, Shell Invaders and MHTL Starlift, at their respective panyards, beginning early in the morning.

Then, as the sun sets and the grand fireworks display is held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Desperadoes will host Fireworks & Lime, at its Tragarete Road rehearsal site.

Special performers include Zanda & Friends, Crazy, Chucky Gordon, Mr King, Christopher Morris and Naomi Sinette. The annual Invaders Independence Day Sidewalk Breakfast Sale will begin at 7 am, admission is free, and entertainment will be by Brimblers, St James Tripolians, and Invaders senior band and Youth Steel Orchestra.

Bands

List of steelbands for Pan on D’Avenue VII

n SOUTH/CENTRAL

Pan Elders

NGC Couva Joylanders

Tropical Angel Harps

CAL Skiffle

n EAST

FCB Supernovas

Sangre Grande Cordettes

San Juan East Side

Harmonites

n NORTH/WEST

bpTT Renegades

Desperadoes

Hadco Phase II Pan Groove

Massy Trinidad All Stars

Nutrien Silver Stars

Shell Invaders

MHTL Starlift

Tokyo

Laventille Serenaders

Brimblers

Harvard Harps

St Margaret’s Youth Steel

Ensemble

Angostura Newtown Playboys

Western Stars Philharmonic

Laventille Road Police Youth

Club

Power Stars

Pan on D’Avenue

2018 Awardees:

Trevor Jadunath

Dune Ali

Penelope Spencer

Yvonne Thomas

Enrico Rajah

Mike” Big Mike” Antoine

Pascal Ramkissoon

Fareid Carvalho

Dean Ackin

Robert Amar

Wendell Manwarren

Marlienne Roberts

Fareid Emamali

Brian Kuei Tung

Gillian Bishop

Joslynne Carr Sealey

Roderick Ward

Heather Henderson-Gordon

Noel La Pierre