La Plaisance Hindu Mandir hosts first Family Day

The La Plaisance Hindu Mandir in La Romaine hosted its first Family Fun Day on August 19. The event was held as the temple celebrated its 55th anniversary.

The Woodland Community Centre in La Fortune came alive as families participated in the day’s activities like the lime and spoon competition, musical chairs, three-legged race and more.

The mandir was started in an attempt to educate the youth of the village in Hindi, to teach the children to conduct Sandhya puja (which was held weekly at homes in the village) and to enable children to have a better understanding of the Bhagavat Gita through lectures. The classes were initially held under the house of Enil Benjamin. During that time a lot of land was rented from Chandroo’s Estate. A lot of land, surrounded by cane fields, was then acquired from a man only known as “Mr Ishmael.”

In 1963, construction of the temple began. Harry Patasar, Pundit Krishna Ramsumair and Enil, along with Latchmi Sharma and Ramphal Persad, got involved along with other villagers who offered their labour free of charge. After two years, all construction stopped because of lack of funding. It was then taken over by Latchmi Patasar who ran the temple until April 6, 2011, when he passed away.

Throughout its time, many pundits have passed through the mandir —Pundit Basdeo Pryelal, Pundit Vickramaditya Maharaj, Pundit Krishna Ramsumair, Pundit Anil Maharaj, Pundit Ramesh Kissoon, and now Pundit Bhesham Maharaj.

The temple has a vibrant women’s group headed by Kharamdai Patasar and a youth group from which a cricket team has been formed. Regular activities include Divali celebrations with mehfils, monthly kathas and kartic by the creek.

From September 13, the mandir will host an 11-night Ganesh yagna.