Angel does it all for love

As an adolescent Angel Harrt, a former St Francois Girls’ College student, fell in love with romance novels, but was not allowed by her mother to read them.

This, however, did not hinder her obsession with the literary world. She would hide and create her own safe haven to read and explore love from words.

This magical literary world she created was not to keep all to herself and so the idea of finding a way to create a safe space for others to live their reality and wildest dreams through words, was born.

Harrt, a single mother of two, has written three Indie published books between 2016 to now.

They are, The Boxer and The Writer, All Her Panty Exposed, and My Big Fat Book of Poems, the latter geared towards the empowerment of women with a little more “bumper to handle.”

The books of this Point Fortin native, who partially grew up in Morvant, are available on Amazon and will be in hard copy soon.

Today, the 41-year-old former columnist with the Punch newspaper shares with the Sunday Guardian just how her love affair with literature helped her live her dreams.

When and what was the first piece you recall writing and what would have inspired it?

‘Beauty in the eyes of the beholder’.

I can’t find a copy of it but I remember the idea behind it. It was a poem and I felt like people were seeing what they wanted and we all have our own version of what ‘beauty’ is. I wanted to share my own version. Wish I could find that piece though.

Are you strictly a romance novelist or do you explore other genres?

I have explored different genres and I am trying not to restrict myself to one genre. I do have unpublished works that need a little bit more of my time and energy. Stay tuned, you will be the first to get a peek.

Your bio speaks of this recent book of poems being written to empower women. How so? What are some of the things addressed in this book?

It’s about body positivism. Hoping to get women comfortable in their skin no matter their weight and size. The idea is to let women and men understand that we are all needed in some way to impact on someone. It’s not about being fluffy or not. It speaks about the feelings and emotions that you get. That depressive feeling from being called obese. It talks about the confidence gained from acknowledging that your weight does not define you. I also have a romance novel geared towards encouraging openness amongst us as women and men. We are beings with feelings, thoughts...and will act on them if given a chance. That’s me being brief and plugging my book All Her Panty Exposed.

Are your books available at local bookstores?

It will be exclusive to Scribbles and quills located in Chaguanas very soon.

However, I do have copies in hand to be sold.

Who are your favourite authors?

Favourite? Hmmmm, I honestly do not have a favourite.

I grew up under Harlequin and the Mills and Boons era so the authors would vary, but the publishing company is what stuck with me more.

Who do your books target— demographic?

Women between 25-45. Or that is the hope. Lol!

As a single parent, as mentioned in your bio, how do you find the time to write? How long does it take you to complete a book?

When the children are asleep and the house is quiet, I take my tablet and trash out what I have to. But I do not limit myself. I even use my mobile to write and because of this I can write anywhere. I am thankful to technology and its advances. It may take a month, for the most, three, to get a book out. Writing is easy, self editing is the hard part, then comes promotions and advertising.

Those are the crippling points for any Indie author.

There are a lot of romance novels out there and novelist, what separates you and your work from them?

I recently gave my book to a male audience to read and they said they liked it. Reason, it was raw.

Yes, I would give descriptions of my surroundings but I write exactly what would be felt. No frills. No blue skies. Just pure, unadulterated words.

I write how I would feel if placed in a situation as the character. I try to keep every word as real as I can with the world we live in. It’s a fantasy but it’s my fantasy, your fantasy or even your bosses’ fantasy.

Exactly how they would imagine it to be.

You said you were reading romance novels since you were little. Do you think it may have had any adverse effect on you and relationships. Most parents won’t approve because of what they believe it could do to the mind of that young child?

As a child I thought childish things.

I acted on what was read or seen on the screens. I wasn’t taught about relationships and what is needed until I got older. So yes, it did shape my relationships then, but today that has changed. I can own my sexuality and love in a healthier way. Understanding that it’s not about others but how you treat those you confess to love.

You have married music with your writing, talk a bit about this.

This is personal, but I would say this, before music entered my world I would sing or dance because that is what others did.

I wrote about music before it became my reality. Only when I was introduced to music I knew its true meaning.

Then I understood why we sang. Why our feet tapped to a rhythm that only we can understand.

It was then I embraced the sounds of the trumpet or the beat of the drums, and the sweet tune of the pan. When I embraced music is when I started breathing again.

Music took on a new meaning and transformed the ideals I had.

More info

For more on Angel Harrt go to: Instagram - @angel_the_author

Facebook - https://www.facebook. com/angelcornerpublishers/

Twitter - @angelcorner22

Web site - http://angelharrt.com/