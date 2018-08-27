Bringing art to Point Fortin

Creative Minds Development Initiative (CMDI) recently collaborated with the NGO, Art By Creative Design (ABCD) on their project called EVOLVE (Eye, Value, Own, Love, Vibe, Express), which is an on-going art exhibition featuring artwork produced primarily from schools in the south region. Its goal is to increase public awareness of the outstanding level of artistic skill the students of this country possess. This project not only highlights the student and their art, but also their school.

This event was their third art installation which took place at Aaron’s Bakery in Point Fortin. The piece titled Fall of the Papaya will be on display for the next three weeks. It is the first installation in this community with other pieces being displayed at two locations in San Fernando.

The artist, 18-year-old Anushka Maharaj is a student of ASJA Girls College, San Fernando. Her interest in art started in her childhood and has continued if not grown to what it is today. Maharaj’s love for art comes from the fact that she believes that the artist “tells you their life without words, but it can still be understood.” Her piece was inspired by a fallen pawpaw tree in her garden which had given her family much fruit.

Wanting to remember it forever, she used a leaf from that tree and she created the piece using three different fabric design techniques; tie-dye, lino-cut printing and appliqué.

ABCD, led by a group of educators, believes that the benefits to our society that can be derived from the promotion of arts education are wide-ranging and multi-faceted, and is focused on planning and implementing programs for the advocacy of excellence in arts education, training, and practice, and the appreciation of the arts in T&T.

CMDI is a relatively young NGO was founded by Dr Jo-Anne Sewlal and Raymond Aaron, both of Point Fortin. Its mission is to facilitate the development of positive attitudes and assets within the society, by making learning accessible and encouraging communities to overcome all challenges including those of geographic isolation in order to create a transformation in our society.

CMDI is pleased to collaborate and support ABCD on this project, as such collaborations fulfilled two of CMDI’s objectives which are involving local people in improving the area and promoting talent enhancement support programmes.

It is hoped that this will be the start of many future collaborations between the two NGOs.

Businesses and institutions in the Point Fortin community that are interested in being a part of this project by having artwork displayed on their premises can contact Dr Sewlal at 751-3438.