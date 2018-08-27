Inter Religious Organisation hosts Evening of Prayer

The Inter Religious Organisation of T&T (IROTT) held its Evening of Prayer and Dinner at the Radisson Hotel, Port-of-Spain on Thursday, August 16. IRO head Dean Dr Knolly Clarke delivered the feature address.

He called for a revisioning of the IRO’s objectives in order for the organisation to deal with what he called “critical challenges of our time.”

Clarke added that religious leaders should never be tempted to engage in populism or the culture of “how it go look” for the sake of fitting in with the status quo.

Clarke continued: “It must be a matter of what God, our sovereign Lord, expects of us.”

Greetings also came from members of the Orisha, Spiritual Baptist, Hindu, Islam, Catholic, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church and Presbyterian members.