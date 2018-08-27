Monitoring Govt’s action on elimination of discrimination against women

The GORTT is a signatory to the UN Convention for the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). The newly formed CEDAW Committee of T&T CCoTT aims to monitor the Government’s actions with respect to the Convention.

At the launch event at the Government Campus Plaza, Port-of-Spain, on August 4, Professor Rhoda Reddock, who was recently elected to the United Nations CEDAW for the first time in the history of T&T, gave a brief history of CEDAW, which was entered into force on September 3, 1981. She said this is one of ten treaties which are governed overall by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland.

Reddock said she felt, “The establishment of these UN Human Rights Conventions represent the highest aspirations of humanity for equity, inclusion, fairness, non-violence and equal opportunities for all to achieve their fullest potential, regardless of accidents of birth, ability, appearance, geography, sex and gender differences or identities, economic circumstances etc, and therefore it is important for me that all citizens of the world should be aware of these conventions to rally to their support, to ensure that they are used to the fullest and that they can perform the role that they were established to accomplish.”

Reddock said countries which are signatories to these treaties are required to present reports to the UN every four years, “so it becomes a big pressure, especially on small island developing states like ours, to fulfill our responsibilities to report. Many countries are unable to maintain this standard and some countries have never reported.”

In T&T’s case, reports have been submitted twice since it signed on to the Convention. In 2002, the first, second and third reports were submitted, while in 2016, the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh reports were submitted. In both cases, shadow reports were presented by local NGOs, which is allowed under the Convention. All the reports are available on the CEDAW website.

Rheddock said: “You can either do a shadow report on the entire report or you can do a report on just one aspect. The Committees use the shadow reports and more research in relation to them, to come up with how they respond to governments regarding implementation.

“When the Committee raises these questions, the Government then has to go back, do research and come back with explanations of why they didn’t do it or to say that they will do it, but of course since we know nothing about this, we are really unable to monitor. It was the experience of presenting the reports which gave them the idea of the importance of having a committee that would monitor the work of CEDAW, which led to the formation of the CCoTT.”

Reddock added that citizens of T&T don’t know a great deal about the work of UN and its bodies and conventions, and said, “although our country is a long-time member of the UN. Yet this is a very important global institution and the T&T Mission to the UN works with them on our behalf. I am therefore pleased to see this committee established to bring CEDAW front and centre in the minds of T&T and hopefully the entire region.”

Master of Ceremonies Dr Sheila Rampersad said CCoTT is a volunteer NGO focused mainly on advocacy, public awareness and education around CEDAW. She said: “The convener is Terry Ince, the treasurer is Cavelle Ince and the secretary is Asha Permanand and the organisation also comprises of Council Members, advisors and a number of members of sub-committees.

“CCoTT is committed to partnering with other organisations, state organisations, civil society organisations and they expect that they will do this with transparency and accountability, thus setting a different standard for more national thinking.”

Membership of the CCoTT is open to all individuals and meetings are held every other month. For more information on the CEDAW Committee of T&T, find them on Facebook, call (868) 489-2185 and email [email protected].