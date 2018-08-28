Mayaro sees Green Days by the River

Hundreds of residents from across Mayar and environs converged at the bpTT Mayaro Resource Centre last Saturday to view a free screening of the acclaimed local film production of Green Days by the River; an event sponsored by energy company bpTT.

It was a homecoming in many ways as the book Green Days by the River, on which the film is based, is set in Mayaro during the 1950s and was written by eminent Mayaro-born author and historian, Michael Anthony.

It focuses on the “coming of age” story of a 15-year-old boy (Shellie) from the coastal village of Mayaro, who is forced to face the consequences of his actions in a much less liberal epoch of Trinidad’s history.

For Anthony, who was a focal point at the screening, the experience was transcendent: “It is such an honour and a privilege to be back home to share this film. I’m proud of and excited by the work that film director, Michael Mooleedhar, did and by the reaction of the audience. It is a feeling that was shared by everyone here today. This film has served to revitalise both the interest in local literature as well as expose our population to the creativity and capability that is so abundant across Trinidad and Tobago.

“I would like to thank bpTT for bringing this film home and allowing so many to share in the experience.”

In addition to the free screening of the film, bpTT created the perfect cinema ambience by providing the delighted audience with snacks including hotdogs, popcorn, cupcakes and even donuts. Ronda Francis, corporate responsibility manager, bpTT, contextualised the experience: “In addition to our significant investments in areas such as education, sports, enterprise development and capacity building, we also place significant focus on the arts and culture.

“We are proud of our national support of bpTT Renegades Steel Orchestra, the BP Marionettes Chorale as well as parang and tassa competitions. We also support a number of Mayarobased efforts including local theatre productions, training with audio-visual equipment and community-based film screenings like this.

“bpTT is committed to preserving and passing on our rich heritage and provide avenues of self-expression that highlight the talent, skills and potential of the nation’s youth.”

Present at the screening was the film’s director, Michael Mooleedhar, as well as members of the cast including Sudai Tafari (Shellie), Nadia Kandhai (Rosalie), Anand Lawkaran (Mr Gidharee) and Kernell Alexander ( Joe), who answered questions and recounted their personal experiences during filming.

According to Mooleedhar: “This is the first feature film that I’ve done so far and coming to Mayaro feels awesome because it feels like I’m bringing my film home. This movie is important because it conveys an understanding of our society and culture in the ‘50s.

Community screenings like these also make people aware of local art and talent, and it also brings stories alive through a different medium. This film has encouraged many people to look for and read Michael Anthony’s book and that appreciation of literature is always a positive thing.”

Mooleedhar added: “What many people may not know is that when we finished filming, we approached bpTT and they helped us with the cost of postproduction. So, in a major way, they have been with us from the early stages of this film. This free screening is just another step in the great work that they are doing across the country and especially in their home community of Mayaro.”

The film has been shown regionally in Barbados, Grenada, Guyana and St Lucia as well as much further afield, including screenings in London, Switzerland, Malta and across the USA.

“It has garnered a number of awards since its release in September 2017, including Best Feature Film and People’s Choice in the 2017 trinidad + tobago film festival as well as receiving official selection at film festivals in Belize, Bahamas, Nassau, Seattle and Washington DC.

Somewhat overwhelmed but ecstatic by the Mayaro audience’s reaction was lead actor, Sudai Tafari, who played the part of Shellie.

“I saw an invitation to audition on Facebook and to my amazement I got the part. The entire experience was wonderful and liberating and today is like an amazing crescendo in my very own coming of age story.

Even the drive to Mayaro via Manzanilla gave me chills today and I feel privileged to be here and share this experience with this beautiful and passionate audience.”

Following the film’s screening, the cast and crew, as well as Michael Anthony, interacted with the audience, answered their questions and the author even signed copies of his book, both those brought along by members of the audience as well as those bought at the screening.

It was an extra special occasion for the Singh Family of Rio Claro as Narrad, his wife Radha and son Tavesh, brought their family copy of the book to be signed.

“I studied this book in school,” said a delighted Narrad.

“Many years ago and while my son was in secondary school, he also read it for literature and shared it with his mom who loved it also. The story and characters are real and relatable and the film is a terrific adaptation of the original material. Anand Lawkaran, who played Mr Gidharee, also grew up next door in Rio Claro so that made it even more unforgettable for us. bpTT really made this an immersive experience and we are really thankful for the opportunity to interact with Michael Anthony as well as the director and members of the cast.”