McDonald’s thrills with free family day

McDonald’s, Cipriani Boulevard, was transformed into a family fun zone last Friday for its grand Family Day event hosted by popular entertainer Tim Tim.

As the school holidays near a close, children and their families at the event enjoyed the special experience and participated in creative activities such as a mini fishing pond, Minute to Win It, sketch art, face painting, balloon art and games.

The Family Day was free to the public, and patrons revelled in the festive atmosphere with music and tasty meals. McDonald’s regularly hosts activities at its various locations just for children and families, with events in the past year featuring some of the best of T&T’s talent, including Nailah Blackman, Preedy, Rikki Jai, Jonni Majik, and more.

“Our Family Day was a great event that really delighted our wonderful young customers this vacation period,” said Kalifa Duncan, Market Supervisor for McDonald’s T&T.

She added: “At McDonald’s we take pride in creating experiences that everyone in Trinidad and Tobago can enjoy. We have more exciting activities in store, so be on the look-out for the next exciting event.”