Cutting style and supporting barber/beauty businesses

The eagerly anticipated battle of barbers and hair stylists took place last Sunday, at the Centre of Excellence. Event producer Barataria Barbershop KJ’s Quality Styles, which has made its mark on the local beauty industry with its annual Barber Battle and Seminar—Cut Yuh Style (CYS) event, has become more inclusive, adding beauty (hair styling) to the lineup of competition and educational seminars.

The 2018 theme, Together As One, aimed to bring together the island’s best in one place to battle for barbering and beauty supremacy. The Cut Yuh Style team hosted a total of 15 participants for this year’s competition.

The main goal of the battle was to create and develop new entrepreneurs in the barber and beauty industry. Outside of the competition, where the best of the best show off their skills and tricks, the event is a space of comradery and space to learn. This year, the barbers were hosted by past competitors including two-time champion, Nicholas May (Ultimate Barbershop).

Participants were taught ways to market and brand themselves and their business, customer service, business skills and tips and tricks of fades, beards and designs. It was noted that barbering can be considered “recession proof” and barbers should take pride in their skills, charge accordingly, communicate with their customers and keep learning.

The beauty stylists were treated with seminars such as using enhancements, making and repairing of dreadlocks, tips and tricks to achieve flawless installations facilitated by Khadija Peters of Locs Creator and Crystal Mc Pherson of Crystal’s Touch.

The CYS team prides itself in youth development and entrepreneurship. Nicholas May of Ultimate Barber Shop was able to acquire his own barber salon in Curepe within the past year, an accomplishment he credits greatly to his winnings; a long awaited dream fully materialised.

Another way to encourage entrepreneurship was through exhibitor booths where businesses were encouraged to display and sell their products and services to both the competitors and attendees. Some exhibitors on board were Basic Hair Care, Body Delights by Renee, Guardian Life and Elegant Yaak.

On Sunday, the full house in attendance was entertained with precision, style and designs to wow. From clean fades to moons and flowers on heads to locs turned into baskets, fans, waterfalls and showdowns stunned both participants and audience to the last second.

The crowd and participants with this year’s installation and winners were awarded marketing and promotion packages from Guardian Media Ltd along with products and items that will enhance their services and shops, such as hair sprays, Brut, Gillette products and clippers from international brand Andis.

Barbers and hair stylists competed in categories such as Most Creative Braids Style; Most Creative Locs Style; Best Freestyle Design; and Fastest Skin Fade.

For more information www.cutyuhstyle.com or please contact Ain Earle, The Fashion Arch [email protected], 771-1583

SEMINAR PANELLISTS

Barber

• Nicholas May - Ultimate Barber

• Ata Francois - Five Star Barber Salon

• Willon Peters - Crispy Clean Cuts

Beauty

• Khadija Peters - Locs Creator

• Crystal McPherson - Crystal’s Touch

COMPETITORS

Categories

Barber - Ten contestants

• Fastest Skin Fade with beard - Winner - Kaleem Mohammed

• Most creative mohawk - Winner - Neron Ramdath

• Best freestyle design - Winner - Neron Ramdath

Overall winner - Neron Ramdath,

2nd place Kaleem Mohammed

Beauty - Five contestants

• Most creative locs style - Winner - Denise Munroe

• Most creative braid style - Winner - Sherry Ann Charles

Overall winner - Denise Munroe, 2nd place Sherry Ann Charles

Judges

Atahliah Samuel, Adrian Leonce, Nicholas May, Crystal Mc Pherson, Ata Francois

Exhibitors

Guardian Life, Basic Hair Care, Angel Boutique, Elegant Yaak, Body delights, SKED, King’s Lounge, Nails by Candy, Hair Braid it, Classy Gents, FCB, Casa de Capelli, Wealthy Minds, Fit Habit Caribbean, DollFace Spa, Solange Hair Designs/Allure Azuri

Sponsors

First Citizens, Gillette, Andis, Brut, KJ’s Quality Style, Keya Marketing, Slam 100.5FM, Vision Music Entertainment, The Fashion Arch, Presny Management, Pure Playerz Entertainment, Chocolate without Milkk, Sked

Owner - KJ’s Quality Styles - Keyv Young

Event coordinator - Sian Cuffy-Young