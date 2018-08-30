How do we talk to someone about Alta?

Alta student registration is only five days away. Student registration will take place all over the country on September 4-5. The Adult Literacy Tutors Association (Alta) holds registration for its free adult literacy classes at public libraries and other venues across T&T on the first Tuesday and Wednesday of September. It is held during that week in honour of World Literacy Day which would be celebrated on September 8.

During the month of August, Alta has embarked on a campaign to spread the word about its work to persons 16 years and over across the country. This has included various forms for advertising including radio, television and social media which seek to educate the general public on the Alta programme and how it is beneficial to its students. These ads have included recorded testimonials by previous Alta students on various radio stations, interviews of Alta students and tutors as well as the sharing of our latest video on our social media platforms.

While many may be aware of what Alta does, and may even know someone who can benefit from the classes, it may be difficult to broach the topic.

Many people who struggle with literacy are ashamed of their issues and are afraid to seek help for fear that they will be ridiculed. Alta provides a safe space for nonreaders and struggling readers to seek help to reach their literacy goals and improve their lives. Many Alta students speak highly of what the program has done for them. Here is how one student describes her Alta experience.

“I always wanted to learn how to read for myself and not depend on my children to help me.Since I started Alta classes I am now able to full out my own forms and also order online for myself without asking any one to help me. I feel so good about myself I am more confident. I am coming to Alta a year and five months now. The tutors are so kind and helpful they make learning so easy and fun for me. I am so happy now that I am an ALTA student.”

Spread the word about Alta!

Call us at 621-5708 for more information and check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: ALTA.

More info

If you know an adult that is struggling and can benefit from our classes, nencourage them to overcome their fears and give Alta a chance.

REGISTRATION DETAILS: WHEN:

September 4-5, from 9 am to 6 pm WHERE: Alta uses 12 public librariesm and four other venues to host registration including

LIBRARIES: Port-of-Spain, San Juan, Tunapuna, Arima, Sangre Grande, haguanas, Couva, San Fernando, Princes Town, Point Fortin, Siparia, Mayaro.

OTHER VENUES: Brighton AC School, La Brea, Shiva Boys’ Hindu College (Penal), Warrenville Regional Complex, Alta San Fernando Office, and, at our newest venue, 18 Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay.

WHAT TO BRING: Walk with a form of ID.