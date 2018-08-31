Calypso History Month in October

The month of October will be a very hectic one for calypsonians as Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (Tuco), under the chairmanship of Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance), will be hosting Calypso History Month.

For the last 16 years, Tuco has been hosting a thanksgiving service as its membership gives thanks and praise for the contribution made by pioneers and icons who played an integral role in the socio-cultural development of a Caribbean literary and oral tradition and the propagation and growth of the calypso art form.

This year’s thanksgiving service will be presented at the VIP Lounge of the Queens Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, under the Calypso History Month’s theme—25th Silver Jubilee! 25 years have gone…how you feel?

The Thanksgiving will be held on Thursday, September 27, from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Tuco is extending invitations to all religious bodies as well as calypsonians who will perform spiritually uplifting calypsoes.

Tuco will officially launch Calypso History Month on September 13 at the VIP Lounge, also the venue for a fund-raising bingo on Republic Day (September 24), at 5.30 pm.

Lovers of calypso music can expect a slew of exciting events at Q’s Place on Ariapita Avenue and the newly reopened Kaiso Blues Cafe at 1D Wrightson Road. Those venues are regarded as two prestige calypso showplaces.

The month will also feature several other events, including Calypso on the Boardwalk in Carenage on October 3, and the much loved 1,2,3, Calypso in Yuh Pweffen, at Port-of-Spain City Hall, on October 10.

South Trinidad will not be left out and the Tuco South/Central Zone will spearhead Calypso Down Memory Lane on October 27 at City Hall, San Fernando.