12 Caribbean Film Mart finalists announced

The 12 successful applicants for the third Caribbean Film Mart, sponsored by BP Trinidad and Tobago have been announced.

The Caribbean Film Mart, which will be held on September 22 and 23 during the trinidad+tobago film festival, seeks to foster relationships between T+T filmmakers and the international film industry, by stimulating and facilitating dialogue and sharing of expertise.

The selected filmmakers will meet one-on-one with international film professionals specialising in production and distribution.

The Mart will include presentations on international appeal and viability of local films and funding including co-productions.

Robert Maylor, producer of Sprinter, together with director Storm Saulter who work-shopped his project at CFM 2015, will present a case study.

Filmmakers will also get an opportunity to ‘pitch’ their project to an international panel of judges.

The winner will be awarded a cash prize of $75,000 sponsored by BP Trinidad and Tobago.

A second prize of a year’s mentorship by international industry expert Joanne Butcher will also be awarded.

These winners will be announced at the ttff’s awards ceremony on September 25.

The successful participants and their projects are:

Dance the Cocoa – Juliette McCawley

Mas Slaughter – Christopher Din Chong

The Jaguar – Ryan Khan

Virus – Michael Rochford

Steel – Glenford Adams

Igual Paradise – Shea Best

Wishing for Wings – Kim Johnson

Silk Road – Janine – Mendes-Franco

Trinidad’s Missing – Reynald Seydass

Hey Handsome – Roderick Weever

Fairway – Kafi Kareem Farrell

Right and Left – Sonja Dumas