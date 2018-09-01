Four men, charged with the murder of a PH taxi driver in Diego Martin which occurred on August 20, appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Wednesday.
12 Caribbean Film Mart finalists announced
The 12 successful applicants for the third Caribbean Film Mart, sponsored by BP Trinidad and Tobago have been announced.
The Caribbean Film Mart, which will be held on September 22 and 23 during the trinidad+tobago film festival, seeks to foster relationships between T+T filmmakers and the international film industry, by stimulating and facilitating dialogue and sharing of expertise.
The selected filmmakers will meet one-on-one with international film professionals specialising in production and distribution.
The Mart will include presentations on international appeal and viability of local films and funding including co-productions.
Robert Maylor, producer of Sprinter, together with director Storm Saulter who work-shopped his project at CFM 2015, will present a case study.
Filmmakers will also get an opportunity to ‘pitch’ their project to an international panel of judges.
The winner will be awarded a cash prize of $75,000 sponsored by BP Trinidad and Tobago.
A second prize of a year’s mentorship by international industry expert Joanne Butcher will also be awarded.
These winners will be announced at the ttff’s awards ceremony on September 25.
The successful participants and their projects are:
Dance the Cocoa – Juliette McCawley
Mas Slaughter – Christopher Din Chong
The Jaguar – Ryan Khan
Virus – Michael Rochford
Steel – Glenford Adams
Igual Paradise – Shea Best
Wishing for Wings – Kim Johnson
Silk Road – Janine – Mendes-Franco
Trinidad’s Missing – Reynald Seydass
Hey Handsome – Roderick Weever
Fairway – Kafi Kareem Farrell
Right and Left – Sonja Dumas
